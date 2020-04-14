Motorola Edge+ With Waterfall Display Arriving on April 22

Highlights Motorola Edge+ will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC

Lenovo-owned Motorola will be launching its first flagship smartphone after nearly two years on April 22. The company has announced the news on Twitter asking us to join the ‘Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent’ next week. As Motorola officially hinted on Twitter, the flagship phone could be the rumoured Motorola Edge+. The Motorola Edge series has been in the news for a while now and it is good to see the company launching the phones officially despite several countries being under lockdown due to Coronavirus. Motorola could launch two smartphones on April 22- the Motorola Edge and the Motorola Edge+ which will feature a waterfall display. Key specs of both the smartphones were leaked online already and we have detailed them below.

Motorola Edge+: What to Expect?

The Motorola Edge+ will be a flagship smartphone with specs like 6.67-inch Waterfall display and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is expected to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Edge+ is also rumoured to have a 108MP primary camera on the back which will be paired with 16MP and 8MP snappers. On the front, there will be a punch-hole and a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is also said to feature a 5170mAh battery and 30W fast charging support. It will run Android 10 out of the box and might arrive in flashy colour options.

As for the Motorola Edge, the phone is expected to pack Snapdragon 765 chipset and both the Edge devices will offer 5G support to the users. Motorola will be revealing the complete spec-sheet and prices of both the phones on April 22.