Motorola Edge+ With Waterfall Display Arriving on April 22

The Motorola Edge+ will be a flagship smartphone with specs like 6.67-inch Waterfall display, 90Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 865 SoC

By April 14th, 2020 AT 9:59 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • Motorola Edge+ will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC
    • The handset might offer a 108MP primary camera on the back
    • Motorola is also expected to launch Edge and Edge+ smartphones on April 22

    Lenovo-owned Motorola will be launching its first flagship smartphone after nearly two years on April 22. The company has announced the news on Twitter asking us to join the ‘Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent’ next week. As Motorola officially hinted on Twitter, the flagship phone could be the rumoured Motorola Edge+. The Motorola Edge series has been in the news for a while now and it is good to see the company launching the phones officially despite several countries being under lockdown due to Coronavirus. Motorola could launch two smartphones on April 22- the Motorola Edge and the Motorola Edge+ which will feature a waterfall display. Key specs of both the smartphones were leaked online already and we have detailed them below.

    Motorola Edge+: What to Expect?

    The Motorola Edge+ will be a flagship smartphone with specs like 6.67-inch Waterfall display and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is expected to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Edge+ is also rumoured to have a 108MP primary camera on the back which will be paired with 16MP and 8MP snappers. On the front, there will be a punch-hole and a 32MP selfie camera.

    The smartphone is also said to feature a 5170mAh battery and 30W fast charging support. It will run Android 10 out of the box and might arrive in flashy colour options.

    As for the Motorola Edge, the phone is expected to pack Snapdragon 765 chipset and both the Edge devices will offer 5G support to the users. Motorola will be revealing the complete spec-sheet and prices of both the phones on April 22.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Apple iPhone 9 is Now Said to Be Launched as iPhone SE 2020 Next Week

    Apple iPhone SE 2020 is the new name for the long-rumoured and much-awaited iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2....

    module-4-img

    Motorola Edge+ With Waterfall Display Arriving on April 22

    Lenovo-owned Motorola will be launching its first flagship smartphone after nearly two years on April 22. The company has announced...

    module-4-img

    These Are the BSNL Prepaid Data STVs Available Right Now

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL is the only telecom operator in the industry right now to offer long-term data-only...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel and Apollo Launches Free COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool on Airtel Thanks App

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: Pre-Launch Day Leaks Wrap-up

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile ‘Cold Front Survival’ Mode Arriving on April 16

    module-4-img

    How to Recharge Your Vodafone Idea Prepaid Number Through SMS or Missed Call