Bharti Airtel to Bring Postpaid, DTH and Broadband Services Together Under ‘One Airtel’ Plans

Highlights Bharti Airtel to launch multiple plans under 'One Airtel' scheme

The plans will bring broadband, postpaid and DTH services together

Airtel is expected to offer the plans at a starting price of Rs 1,500

It has been a while since we saw a telecom operator innovating something in the market. Reliance Jio started the trend the ‘Triple Play‘ plans in the industry, but it seems like Bharti Airtel is planning something big to tackle the Mukesh Ambani-led company. Last week, we reported the arrival of ‘One Airtel‘ scheme under which Airtel started providing its Android TV-based Airtel Xstream Box on a refundable security basis. Now, it is believed that the Airtel will launch new bundled plans under the ‘One Airtel’ scheme itself. The One Airtel plan will bring four services together- Postpaid, DTH, Fibre and Landline. The company has even started placing hoardings about One Airtel plan across the country. Continue reading to know more about the upcoming One Airtel plans.

One Airtel Scheme: What Exactly Is It?

Bharti Airtel is currently providing all the essential services to the customers. Airtel has telecom services whereas its DTH arm Airtel Digital TV takes care of the broadcasting sector. The company is providing wired broadband plans with up to 1 Gbps speeds under Airtel Xstream Fibre branding. Now, Bharti Airtel will bundle all these services under a single plan and this scheme will be called ‘One Airtel.’

While the information regarding ‘One Airtel‘ plans was first reported by 91mobiles, TelecomTalk managed to grab a poster of the same which has some key details. Benefits of the One Airtel plans include One Bill, One Call Centre, Zero Switching Cost and Big Savings, of course.

The basic One Airtel plan will ship with benefits of a postpaid plan with unlimited voice calling and more than 85GB data along with rollover facility. The plan will also have an Airtel Digital TV HD channel pack worth Rs 500 and Airtel Xstream Fibre plan of 100 Mbps with 500GB FUP limit. Lastly, the One Airtel plan will also ship with unlimited voice calling facility through Airtel’s landline service. Sadly, we don’t have the pricing for this One Airtel plan at the moment.

Additionally, the 91mobiles report says there will be more One Airtel plans on offer. The basic One Airtel plan could start at around Rs 1,000 and it may not offer broadband service, whereas the next plan will retail for around Rs 1,500 with all the services mentioned above. Having said that, Airtel will also provide free OTT service subscriptions with these One Airtel plans.

One Airtel Plans Pricing Will Be Crucial to Succeed

When Reliance Jio launched the JioFiber services with bundled services of broadband, landline and Cable TV/Set-Top Box, everyone was excited about the price. However, the company failed to grab attention with the prices of JioFiber plans. The basic JioFiber plan costs Rs 699 per month and it offers just 100GB of data at 100 Mbps speeds.

If Airtel wants to succeed with the One Airtel plans, the company will have to keep prices competitive. The One Airtel Basic plan with the benefits mentioned above should retail for less than Rs 1,500 attract customers. The overall price of One Airtel Basic plan includes Rs 499 postpaid plan, Rs 500 HD channel pack and Rs 799 broadband plan, which comes for less than Rs 2,000. So if Bharti Airtel can provide these benefits under Rs 1,500 or at Rs 1,499, it will surely attract a lot of consumers in the country. But the real challenge for Airtel will be the pan-India launch of One Airtel plans.