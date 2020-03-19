Redmi K30 Pro Will Not Feature High Refresh Rate, Company Says

Highlights The Redmi K30 Pro will pack a Super AMOLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate

Redmi says the screen on the K30 Pro will be 'remarkable'

The Redmi K30 Pro is rumoured to be cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

After the launch of Redmi K30 in China, a lot has been said about the Redmi K30 Pro which will be company’ second flagship smartphone after becoming an independent brand. Redmi recently confirmed the K30 Pro would go official on March 24 in China and it even released some official posters of the smartphone. However, in the latest Weibo post, Wang Teng Thomas, Redmi Product Director, confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro would not pack any high refresh rate. This move from Redmi will disappoint a lot of fans who are eagerly waiting for the device. Nevertheless, the phone will have a Super AMOLED screen from Samsung and he terms the display as ‘remarkable.’ Not only that, but new posters of Redmi K30 Pro also confirmed the phone would have a pop-up selfie camera and 5G support.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro to Disappoint Masses

One of the much-requested features of 2020 is the high refresh rate. With Realme and Poco starting to offer high at least 90Hz screens on mid-range screens, flagship smartphones must have this feature. However, Redmi seems to be moving in a different direction as the upcoming K30 Pro 5G will have a 60Hz screen. A recent rumour pointed out that the Redmi K30 Pro will be the world’s cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 chipset. It seems like the company has set a goal of launching a cheaper phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC, keeping all the aspects aside.

In fact, popular tipster Ishan Agarwal also noted that the K30 Pro would only impress on the hardware front and users should not expect much from other aspects like cameras and display. Thankfully, Redmi will provide a Samsung-made Super AMOLED screen, instead of a 90Hz or 120Hz IPS LCD panel.

Official posters from Redmi revealed the K30 Pro would have a single pop-up selfie camera on the front similar to the Redmi K20 Pro. As you can see from the image, the phone has thin bezels all around and there’s a 64MP quad-camera system on the back. Redmi might use the 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor on the back since the Redmi K30 already packs it.

Other confirmed features of the smartphone include 5G support and the handset will arrive in two colours- Green and White.