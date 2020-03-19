Xiaomi Mi 10 With 5G and 108MP Rear Camera to Debut in India on March 31

Highlights The Xiaomi Mi 10 in India will offer 5G support

Xiaomi Mi 10 will go official in India on March 31, the Chinese company has confirmed today. The Mi 10 will offer 5G support in India as well and it will be the country’s third smartphone to have Snapdragon 865 chipset. Besides, the USP of the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be the 108MP primary camera present on the rear side. Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of a 108MP camera phone in India since December 2019, and finally, the Mi 10 has a launch date. It seems like Xiaomi is bringing only the Mi 10 to India and not the premium Mi 10 Pro. The Chinese smartphone brand already made it clear the Mi 10 will be priced on the higher side due to recent changes in GST and the depreciating rupee.

Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch: What to Expect?

Xiaomi will be launching a flagship smartphone under the ‘Mi’ brand after nearly two years. The Mi Mix 2 was the brand’s last flagship device under Mi brand. The flagship Mi number series is making a comeback after nearly four years. The Xiaomi Mi 5 was the last Mi number flagship device to launch in India back in 2016. Because Xiaomi wants to take on the likes of OnePlus and Samsung, the company is looking to bring more Mi flagships to India with cutting-edge technology. Also, Xiaomi Mi 10 will be imported directly from China. The launch event of Mi 10 will be streamed across all Xiaomi India social media platforms at 12:30 PM on March 31.

As for the India launch, the Mi 10 will have 5G support and it will be indeed called as ‘Xiaomi Mi 10 5G.’ Xiaomi is highlighting the 108MP camera on the Mi 10 and it could be the only phone for a while to offer the sensor under Rs 50,000. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is currently retailing at Rs 92,999 in the Indian market and it also has a 108MP sensor on the back.

Other key specs of the Mi 10 include 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a punch-hole and in-display fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, 108MP quad-camera setup, 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging and more. The phone also looks really good. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi prices the Mi 10 in the Indian market. We are hoping the brand will still keep the price below Rs 40,000 to compete with the Realme X50 Pro.