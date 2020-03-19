Redmi Note 9S Appears on Geekbench Listing, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro

Going in line with the past leaks, the Geekbench listing also suggests that the Redmi Note 9S might be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone. The device is all set to launch on March 23

    Highlights
    • The Redmi Note 9S is coming soon
    • The Redmi Note 9S is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro
    • The phone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset

    The Redmi Note 9S is the next Xiaomi phone, and it is launching on March 23. So far we have heard a lot about the Redmi Note 9S, thanks to the innumerable leaks and rumours making rounds on the internet. Just a few days ahead of the launch the Redmi Note 9S has now been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site with all the key specs and performance score. Going in line with the past leaks, the Geekbench listing also suggests that the Note 9S could be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone. For the unaware, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone in India a few days ago and it went on for sale earlier this week.

    Redmi Note 9S to Run Android 10 Out of the Box

    The benchmark listing reveals that the Redmi Note 9S will run on Android 10 OS. Like every Xiaomi phone, the company’s own MIUI skin will customise the software. The listing further reveals that the Redmi Note 9S will come packed with 6GB of RAM. We believe there will be other RAM models available too. The Geekbench listing notes “curtana” in the motherboard section.

    To recall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone was also listed on Geekbench with the same curtana codenamed processor. This indirectly suggests that the Redmi Note 9S will come with Snapdragon 720G processor like the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Now, coming to the benchmark score. The Geekbench listing reveals that the Redmi Note 9S has managed to score 571 points in single-core and 1,780 in the multi-core test.

    Having said that, until now, it looks like the Redmi Note 9S will sport the same specs sheet as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Although, we will suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt. The Redmi Note 9S smartphone is all set to launch in Singapore on March 23 later this month. And to give a slight reference of what it could pack, here are the detailed specifications of the Redmi Note 9 device.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications and Features

    The Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone made its debut earlier this month in March. The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, while its panel operates at Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in three colour options to choose from including, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

    The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage options. The device packs a 5020mAh battery and Hybrid Dual SIM support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C 2.0 port for charging.

    The device sports a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48MP primary sensor, with an 8MP ultrawide lens, and two dedicated depth and macro sensor cameras. On the front, the device also has a 16MP selfie camera.

