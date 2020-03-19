ACT Fibernet Revises Broadband Plans in Hyderabad: Check New Plans Here

Highlights ACT Fibernet has discontinued ACT Swift in Bengaluru

ACT A-Max Plan in Hyderabad will offer 300GB data at Rs 500

ACT is upgrading its speed to support work from home

ACT Fibernet is one of the most lovable and growing broadband service providers in India. The company is one of the significant broadband operators in the industry which offers internet speed up to 1Gbps. Recently, ACT Fibernet has brought up revised broadband plans in Hyderabad city. The revised plans will not offer upgraded internet speeds, but the company is now providing 250GB extra data for complete entertainment. ACT Fibernet has very limited broadband plans in Hyderabad and the base speeds start at 300 Mbps. ACT Fibernet also increased prices of entry-level plans and they now cost Rs 500 and Rs 700. The company just added 250GB extra data to Rs 1,050 broadband plan in Hyderabad.

Revised ACT Fibernet Plan Details in Hyderabad

ACT has revised its A-Max plans and increased the prices of two plans in Hyderabad city. The A-Max 425 has been renamed as A-Max 500 which now offers data up to 300GB at Rs 500. Also, the A-Max 675 has been renamed as A-Max 700, which offers up to 500GB of data with a speed of 40 Mbps to 70 Mbps. The plan has been increased by Rs 25 and is now available to users at Rs 700.

As of Bengaluru circle, the company has rolled back the ACT swift plan, which was the cheapest broadband plan available in Bengaluru circle. Also, ACT Fibernet has discontinued the Rs 100 offer from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad cities. In order to compete with Broadband plans of Airtel which offer unlimited data in Hyderabad city, the company has revised its broadband plans.

ACT Fibernet Upgrades Speed to Support Work from Home

In other news, ACT Fibernet is upgrading its speed to support the work from a home situation caused by COVID-19. The deadly virus has resulted in the shutdown of malls, theatres and organisations as preventive measures. The company has already started upgrading their internet speed by 300 Mbps for broadband subscribers. Not only this, but ACT Fibernet is also offering unlimited fair usage policy (FUP) till March 31, 2020.

Various organisations like Apple, Google, Facebook and many others have already declared work from home to ensure that their employees are working from a safe environment. To ensure maximum productivity, broadband service providers like the ACT, Airtel and many others are upgrading their broadband plans.