Reliance Jio Announces One Year of Free Unlimited Services for Motorola RAZR

Highlights The Motorola RAZR smartphone has now received the eSIM compatibility from Airtel and Jio

The Motorola RAZR users on the Jio network will also get an additional 1-year of free unlimited services

Jio is also providing a Double Data and Double validity plan for Rs 4,999

The eSIM technology has been with us quite some time and it allows us to have a virtual SIM on the smartphone, instead of the physical SIM for a lifetime. Although, some smartphones such as the Pixel 4 or the latest iPhone support both eSIM and physical SIM capability, the Motorola RAZR is the first smartphone that only supports eSIM. Unfortunately in India, only some mobile operators – such as Realine Jio and Airtel – offer eSIM services. Therefore, taking advantages of such a proposal. Both the companies are listing out some rival competing offer on its mobile data packs exclusive for the Motorola RAZR smartphone to attract the potential buyers.

Motorola RAZR Compatible With Airtel and Jio eSIM Service

As part of the Motorola RAZR promotional launch pre-order sale, the Reliance Jio network is offering an additional 1-year of unlimited services free-of-cost on its network. The company has also listed a Double data benefits annual plan, which offers an unlimited voice and 700GB data plan for a year. In result, the plan amounts to a saving of Rs 14,997 in subscription charges for the smartphone. Also, both Jio and Airtel are offering eSIM service for Motorola RAZR smartphone.

Motorola RAZR 2019: Specifications, Price and Features

For a quick recap, the Motorola RAZR Foldable device made its debut in India earlier this month. The smartphone has a 2.7-inch G-OLED display on the outside with 600 x 800 pixels resolution. The primary screen on the inside when unfolded flaunts a 6.2-inches P-OLED Foldable display with Plastic front and back.

The Motorola RAZR 2019 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 640 GPU. It packs a 2510mAh battery with 15W fast charging and front-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 16MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and Dual Pixel autofocus. Paired with a TOF 3D depth sensor camera. On the front, the device has a 5MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

As mentioned, the Moto RAZR Foldable device was launched earlier this month in India at a price of Rs 1,24,999. The smartphone will go on sale from April 2 via Flipkart and offline stores. The handset is set to compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, which is selling for Rs 1,09,999.