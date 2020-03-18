Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Officially Confirmed, Company Also Says It Might Cost More

Highlights The Xiaomi Mi 10 might be the one making its way to India

Xiaomi officially confirmed the arrival of Mi 10 or Mi 10 series to the Indian market. Launched in February 2019 in China, the Xiaomi Mi 10 series consists of two smartphones- the standard Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. While Xiaomi did not confirm whether both the phones will make into the Indian market, we expect that only the standard Mi 10 will be launched. Xiaomi never brought its high-end flagship devices to the Indian market. In 2016, the Xiaomi Mi 5’s base variant was launched in India, so that tradition could continue with Mi 10 series as well. Furthermore, Xiaomi India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, also tweeted that the Mi 10 will likely cost more in the country owing to three factors.

Xiaomi Will Have a Different Pricing Model for Mi 10 in India

Manu Kumar Jain said that the company would have a ‘different pricing model’ for the flagship Mi 10 in India. He says the pricing model will be different because of three reasons- direct import, higher GST and depreciating rupee. Now, it is confirmed that the Mi 10 will be imported from China itself and it will not be manufactured in the country.

Last week, the government has increased GST on smartphones from 12% to 18% which will result in higher pricing. And as you might be aware of by now, the rupee has again started depreciating. We are expecting the Mi 10 series to start at around Rs 40,000 price point, but again, Xiaomi is known for its honest pricing in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Mi 10: Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Mi 10 has some high-end specifications on board. The phone rocks a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with an in-display scanner and a single punch-hole that houses 20MP selfie camera. Underneath, the phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The USP of the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be the 108MP primary sensor on the rear side. Other three sensors on the rear side include 13MP telephoto shooter and two 2MP sensors. The handset is backed by a 4780mAh battery and it even has wireless charging support. The Mi 10 is currently the fastest wireless charging smartphone in the world.

Xiaomi did not reveal when the Mi 10 will go official in India. Whenever it is, the Chinese company will not hold a physical launch event and will go for an online-only event.