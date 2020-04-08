Airtel Xstream to Provide Free Access to Premium Kids Content: Check Details

Highlights Airtel Xstream will offer premium Kids content for free

Airtel Xstream is one of the premium digital content platforms in India. The platform offers a wide variety of premium content to its customers from all segments. Recently, Bharti Airtel has been providing lucrative offers and benefits to its customers to keep them engaged in the lockdown period. To ensure that parents are relieved at homes, during the quarantine period, Bharti Airtel has announced that Airtel Thanks customers will get entire kids library present in Airtel Xstream for free. The offer by Airtel will surely help parents manage their work at home and keep their kids engaged in the lockdown period.

Airtel Xstream Offers Quality Content for Education and Entertainment for Kids

Airtel Xstream is one of the most popular digital content platforms of parents when it comes to Kids education and entertainment. The platforms offer a wide variety of shows, short films, movie, cartoons, documentaries, Nursery Rhymes and many more. Since the lockdown period has been announced by the government of India to combat COVID-19, all educational institutions have been shut down until April 14, 2020, which has bounded school goers to stay at homes.

Not only this, but their parents have also been isolated at homes and have been following social distancing. Adarsh Nair, who is the Chief Product Officer of Bharti Airtel, marked that in the lockdown period, children should have access to meaningful content for their education and entertainment which will keep them engaged in the difficult times. Also, the offer will be a big relief to parents who are working from home and managing their kids amid the lockdown period. Some of the popular Kids show which is present in Airtel Xstream are Bal Ganesh, Aladdin, Tales of Akbar-Birbal and many more.

How to Access Airtel Xstream?

There are multiple ways in which Airtel Xstream can be accessed. Airtel Thanks Customers can access Airtel Xstream on their Smartphones by downloading the official Airtel Xstream App from Google or Apple App Store. If the customers want to stream the content of Airtel Xstream on TV, they can do it by installing a hybrid Set-up-Box. Lastly, if Airtel Thanks customers want to use Airtel Xstream on PC, they can log in in the official website of Airtel Xstream and enjoy the services.