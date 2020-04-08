2G Subscribers Still Facing Connectivity and Recharge Issues: Trai

Highlights Telcos have credited 10 Rs talk-time credit in low ARPU subscribers

Trai has rounded up various telecom operators for extending the validity of prepaid plans for a specific group of subscribers. The telco list includes Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and the government-owned MTNL. Trai addressed the telecom operators and stated that 2G subscribers are still facing connectivity and recharge issues amid the lockdown period, reports ET Telecom. To ensure that telco users are connected in the difficult times, Trai has directed the telco giants to put up corrective measures to provide uninterrupted services to all subscribers.

Telecom Operators Skipped Major Subscribers While Extending Prepaid Plan Validity

Earlier, telco giants such as Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel extended the validity of their prepaid plans until April 17, 2020. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea increased the validity of prepaid plans of nearly 80 million and 100 million customers who belong to the category of low APRU. Similarly, BSNL has extended the validity of its prepaid plan until April 20, 2020.

Not only this, but telco giants also offered Rs 10 free talk time credit in the account of Migrant workers and Daily Wage Earners. However, Trai hauled up the telcos for not extending the validity of prepaid plans and providing recharge facilities to 2G subscribers who are facing connectivity issues during the lockdown period.

MTNL Not Made Provisions for Outgoing Calls

Trai addressed the state-owned telco MTNL and marked that it just extended the validity of prepaid plans which only allowed incoming calls. However, the telco giant made no provisions for outgoing calls which is one of the most important elements in the entire lockdown period.

Reliance Jio Limited the Ability of Net Calls and Text Messages

Trai addressed the largest telecom operator of India and marked that the telco giant credited 100 Minutes of calls and text messages to subscribers whose validity has expired. However, the telco is not offering the extra credit of 100 minutes of calls and texts to subscribers with zero balance in their accounts. To ensure that everyone is connected and safe during the lockdown period, Trai has directed all the telecom operators to take directive measures so that all types of subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted services during the lockdown period.