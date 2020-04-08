WhatsApp Makes Group Calling More Seamless

WhatsApp now lets users call a group of four or less people with a click of an icon

By April 8th, 2020 AT 5:35 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • WhatsApp lets users call a group of four or less people with a single click of an icon
    • Users can head to WhatsApp group and simply click on the video or voice call to make the group call
    • WhatsApp is witnessing a spike in private calls and messages

    WhatsApp on Tuesday announced that it is making it easier for users to call a group with four or less people through its app. The platform owned by Facebook announced the development on Twitter with the feature now available in India and other countries across the globe. WhatsApp has introduced several changes in the recent past including a restriction placed on WhatsApp forwards and an advanced search enabling users to find any type of media. The advanced search feature is currently being tested on its WhatsApp Beta app. Additionally, WhatsApp is also testing a feature on its WhatsApp Beta that lets users search the web to verify the information of a forwarded message. 

    WhatsApp Group Calls Now Available in One Step Process

    WhatsApp said that the one step group chat can be done to both video calls and voice calls. The company said that the users wishing to make the group calls can head to a WhatsApp group and tap on the video or voice call icon.

    “We’ve made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less,” WhatsApp said on Twitter. “From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat!”

    It has to be noted that the feature is available to both the iOS and Android users in India on the latest update but restricted to groups with four people or less.

    WhatsApp Limits Forward Messages As Private Message and Calls Spike on WhatsApp

    In recent days, WhatsApp also introduced a new policy change that further narrowed the user’s ability to send a frequently forwarded message to one chat at a time.

    Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp said on Twitter that too much forwarded information can feel overwhelming and can contribute to spread of misinformation.

    “As private messages and calls have spiked, our team has spent a lot of time thinking about how WhatsApp connects people,” Cathcart said on Twitter. “We’ve made communication simple and that could not be more important while billions are spread apart.”

    Cathcart said that his platform will continue to find new ways to help while keeping its service secure and reliable.

    “This is also a change that’s consistent with providing a secure service for people’s personal conversations,” Cathcart said. “As more sensitive and critical communication needs to happen remotely, security becomes even more important.”

    Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

