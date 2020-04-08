JioMeet Vs Airtel Unified Conferencing: Things to know for Consumers

Reliance Jio and Airtel offer video conferencing solutions targeted at two different customer bases

By April 8th, 2020 AT 6:53 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • Airtel has partnered with Zoom to offer an unified communication service combining the benefits of Zoom and Airtel
    • Airtel has a range of benefits for its enterprise consumers with its plans for the unified solutions beginning at Rs 10,000 per year
    • JioMeet is offering a one stop solution for both individuals as well as enterprise customers with the free plan enabling users to connect up to five people

    The COVID-19 lockdown around the world has resulted in people turning to video apps, according to a report from AppAnnie. With India currently under the 21-day lockdown that is set to last at least until April 14, Indians too have turned to video conferencing apps for their professional work. Zoom, a video conferencing app is currently at the second spot and until recently was the top free app in India on Google Play Store. Meanwhile, the Indian telecom operators Reliance Jio and Airtel have their own video conferencing app solutions that primarily tend to cater to two different customer bases.

    Airtel Unified Conferencing Solution Bundles Benefits of Zoom and Airtel

    Airtel launched its Unified Communications service offering in March 2019, offering an integrated solution for high definition (HD) audio, video and web conferencing. The company partnered with Zoom and offered business customers a solution that combined Zoom with Airtel’s free audio conferencing solution. 

    Airtel said that the unified solution would offer multiple features including instant one click access, video conferencing, audio conferencing and enabling up to 1000 people on video from locations across the globe. The company said that the platform will also enable live video streaming for up to 50,000 viewers.

    The solution included other common features on Zoom including recording the meetings with searchable transcripts and support for scheduling or starting meetings from Gmail or Outlook.

    The enterprise customers picking the solutions are said to receive 24X7 customer support and easy payment options including pay as you go monthly billing and other monthly packs. Airtel said that the plans range from Rs 10,000 for a year to Rs 24,000 per year offering unlimited conferencing on video, audio and web.

    JioMeet Targets Individual and Enterprise Users

    JioMeet from the stable of Reliance Jio is targeted at both individuals as well as enterprise users with the platform available across the web browsers, Android, iOS, Windows and Mac OS. The free version lets users connect with five people through HD video and voice calls. The company offers adaptive streaming that is said to stay connected even when the user is on the move or when the user passes through a low data network zone.

    The company does offer corporate plans that lets users connect to 100 people. Additionally, the app lets the host control participant’s audio and video feed through dedicated controls. The company said that the users who are not registered on JioMeet would also be able to join a conference call using the shared conference links.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

