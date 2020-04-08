IMCL Introduces Special Plans for Cable TV Subscribers Amidst Lockdown Period

Highlights IMCL has Introduced Infopack at Zero Cost

IndusInd Media and Communications Ltd (IMCL) has announced new innovative and low-cost packs to aid its Local Cable Operators (LCOs) amid the lockdown period. Not only this, but the new packs will also provide quality content to its millions of subscribers. Since the entire nation has been lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19, people have been relying on OTT and TV platforms for their entertainment. The introduction of special low-cost plans by IMCL for its subscribers at the precautionary lockdown period will make sure that its subscribers are enjoying premium quality content and have an entertaining time at homes.

IMCL Low-Cost Plan is Named as Vishesh Manoranjan Pack

IMCL has rolled out the Vishesh Manoranjan Pack for its subscribers to cater to the needs of their entertainment in the lockdown period. The exclusive pack by the company will offer 400 Television channels to its subscribers. Not only this, to ensure that subscribers get maximum value from the pack, IMCL has also included the NXT value-added services which provide up to 20 unique channels to its subscribers.

IMCL Subscribers can enjoy the new packs immediately, and LCOs have to make the payment by April 16, 2020. To ensure that there is a least physical interaction between subscribers and LCOs, IMCL has extended its online recharge facility through Easebuzz, which will allow the subscribers to make payments directly to LCOs online. Also, the credit period allowed by IMCL will aid the LCOs to collect the payments once the lockdown period is lifted.

IMCL Also Activated Special Infopack

To ensure that subscribers are well aware about the situation happening around them, IMCL has also activated special Infopack at zero cost which will offer all Door darshan channels to its subscribers that will include news and entertainment.

IMCL is Committed Towards the Well-Being of Subscribers and LCOs

On the launch of special packs, Vynsley Fernandes, who is the CEO of IMCL, stated that the company is fully committed towards the well-being of its millions of subscribers and LCOs. To ensure that everyone is aware of the threat which the entire world is facing, IMCL has provided critical awareness and education through various mediums and multiple languages. Also, the Infopack at zero cost is activated by IMCL for the sole purpose of creating awareness among subscribers.