IMCL Introduces Special Plans for Cable TV Subscribers Amidst Lockdown Period

IMCL has introduced Vishesh Manoranjan Pack which will offer 400 TV channels along with Value Added NXT services

By April 8th, 2020 AT 7:40 PM
  • DTH & Cable
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • IMCL has Introduced Infopack at Zero Cost
    • The company has extended the online recharge facility through Easebuzz
    • IMCL low-cost plan is named as Vishesh Manoranjan Pack

    IndusInd Media and Communications Ltd (IMCL) has announced new innovative and low-cost packs to aid its Local Cable Operators (LCOs) amid the lockdown period. Not only this, but the new packs will also provide quality content to its millions of subscribers. Since the entire nation has been lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19, people have been relying on OTT and TV platforms for their entertainment. The introduction of special low-cost plans by IMCL for its subscribers at the precautionary lockdown period will make sure that its subscribers are enjoying premium quality content and have an entertaining time at homes.

    IMCL Low-Cost Plan is Named as Vishesh Manoranjan Pack

    IMCL has rolled out the Vishesh Manoranjan Pack for its subscribers to cater to the needs of their entertainment in the lockdown period. The exclusive pack by the company will offer 400 Television channels to its subscribers. Not only this, to ensure that subscribers get maximum value from the pack, IMCL has also included the NXT value-added services which provide up to 20 unique channels to its subscribers.

    IMCL Subscribers can enjoy the new packs immediately, and LCOs have to make the payment by April 16, 2020. To ensure that there is a least physical interaction between subscribers and LCOs, IMCL has extended its online recharge facility through Easebuzz, which will allow the subscribers to make payments directly to LCOs online. Also, the credit period allowed by IMCL will aid the LCOs to collect the payments once the lockdown period is lifted.

    IMCL Also Activated Special Infopack

    To ensure that subscribers are well aware about the situation happening around them, IMCL has also activated special Infopack at zero cost which will offer all Door darshan channels to its subscribers that will include news and entertainment.

    IMCL is Committed Towards the Well-Being of Subscribers and LCOs

    On the launch of special packs, Vynsley Fernandes, who is the CEO of IMCL, stated that the company is fully committed towards the well-being of its millions of subscribers and LCOs. To ensure that everyone is aware of the threat which the entire world is facing, IMCL has provided critical awareness and education through various mediums and multiple languages. Also, the Infopack at zero cost is activated by IMCL for the sole purpose of creating awareness among subscribers.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Leave a Reply

    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Google Effectively Pushes Manufacturers Towards ‘Seamless Updates’ With Android 11

    Google has made changes to its Vendor Test Suites (VTS) that paves way for “seamless updates” on those devices launching...

    module-4-img

    IMCL Introduces Special Plans for Cable TV Subscribers Amidst Lockdown Period

    IndusInd Media and Communications Ltd (IMCL) has announced new innovative and low-cost packs to aid its Local Cable Operators (LCOs)...

    module-4-img

    JioMeet Vs Airtel Unified Conferencing: Things to know for Consumers

    The COVID-19 lockdown around the world has resulted in people turning to video apps, according to a report from AppAnnie....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Google Maps Will Now Show Nearby Takeaways and Delivery Restaurants

    module-4-img

    Airtel and Reliance Jio Offer Extra Credits to Users Who Recharge For Others

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Users Can Now Send Forwarded Messages to Only One Contact

    module-4-img

    Telcos Seek Approval from DoT for Implementing Self KYC Process and Porting Procedure