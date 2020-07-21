BSNL Rs 1,299 Broadband Plan Offers 22GB Daily Data With 10 Mbps Speeds

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) provides broadband services to millions of customers in India. BSNL keeps on introducing new data and broadband plans. One thing that users absolutely love about the plans from BSNL is their benefits. Now BSNL has introduced another new plan. It is called the BSNL 22GB CUL broadband plan. So if you are a broadband customer of BSNL or want to be, check this plan out. It comes with unlimited data benefits and unlimited calling as well. Keep reading ahead to find out the benefits of this plan.

BSNL 22GB CUL Broadband Plan

The broadband plan from BSNL — 22GB CUL broadband plan came into effect on July 1, 2020. So it has been quite a few days since it came out. The plan provides the user with up to 10 Mbps download speed. The data limit for the day is 22GB after which the internet speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. There is no other separate data limit for a month or a year so the user gets unlimited data for however long they purchase the plan for.

The new BSNL 22GB CUL broadband plan is available for every telecom circle except for users in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. So there are a total of four options the user can choose from if they want to purchase this plan. The first one is a fixed monthly charge wherein you make a payment every month. The monthly charge for the plan is Rs 1,299. Secondly, there is an annual payment option for which the users will have to pay Rs 12,990 thus saving Rs 2,598 as compared to paying monthly.

The customers even get a 2 year and a 3-year advance payment option for which they get an even bigger discount. For the 2 year plan, the customer will have to pay Rs 24,681 and for the 3-year plan, the customer would have to pay Rs 36,372.

With the plan, the customer would get one free account associated with an email address and 1GB free cloud storage. Along with that, customers also get an option to purchase one static IP address by paying Rs 2,000 annually. The customer can request for the static IP address if need be. There will be a security deposit of one month rent as well.

Like with its every plan, BSNL is also providing unlimited calling benefit with the broadband connection. Every customer would get a landline connection in addition to the broadband and it will come with unlimited calling.

There are customers who are already under the Rs 1,199 plan on which they get 20GB data every day. Their plan has been automatically upgraded to 22GB CUL broadband plan.