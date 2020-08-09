BSNL Broadband Plans Under Rs 5,000 Offering 100 Mbps Speeds

BSNL Broadband Plans Under Rs 5,000 Offering 100 Mbps Speed are Rs 1,277, Rs 1,999, Rs 2,499, and Rs 4,499 plan

By August 9th, 2020 AT 7:06 AM
  • Broadband
  • BSNL Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the oldest broadband internet service providers of the country. The telco has upgraded from the traditional DSL to fiber technology and offers a ton of plans to its users in almost every telecom circle of India. BSNL provides a great range of flexibility to the users in picking plans. There are monthly plans, six months plans, yearly plans, two-year plans and even three-year plans. Today we are going to focus on all the BSNL broadband plans under Rs 5,000 offering 100 Mbps speed.

    BSNL Rs 1,277 Broadband Plan

    The cheapest fibre broadband plan from BSNL offering 100 Mbps is the Rs 1,277 plan. It offers customers 750GB data at 100 Mbps speed after which the speed reduces to 2 Mbps. There is unlimited calling to any network in India included as well. Users are not capped by any daily data limit but only the monthly data limit which is 750GB.

    BSNL Rs 1,999 Broadband Plan

    This is the second cheapest BSNL broadband plan offering 100 Mbps speed. It is an interesting plan since there is no data cap on monthly usage but on daily usage. That’s right, the user gets 100 Mbps speed on the first 33GB data daily. After the 33GB is exhausted for the day, the user can continue browsing the internet at 4 Mbps speed. Like every other plan, this one also comes with unlimited calling to any network in India. Essentially, in a 31 day month, the maximum data a user can enjoy at 100 Mbps speed is 1,023GB which is still more than the Rs 1,277 broadband plan which offers 750GB total monthly data.

    BSNL Rs 2,499 Broadband Plan

    The Rs 2,499 broadband plan from BSNL is not much different from the Rs 1,999 BSNL broadband plan. This plan comes with unlimited calling to any network within India as well. As for internet, it offers 100 Mbps speed on the first 40GB data in a day. After the FUP limit is reached, the user can continue browsing at 4 Mbps speed. Compared to the Rs 1,999 plan, this one offers 7GB data extra for Rs 500 more in a day while keeping other things the same.

    BSNL Rs 4,499 Broadband Plan

    This is the last fiber broadband plan from BSNL under Rs 5,000 which offers users 100 Mbps speed. It is a big jump from Rs 2,499 to Rs 4,499, which is an extra Rs 2,000. This plan offers 55GB data in a day at 100 Mbps which will be reduced to 4 Mbps after exhaustion. There is unlimited calling to any network within India included as well. This plan is perfect for people who need more than 50GB data at high-speed every day.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Broadband Plans Under Rs 5,000 Offering 100 Mbps Speeds

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the oldest broadband internet service providers of the country. The telco has...

    module-4-img

    Indian Government to Enable High Speed Connectivity for Andaman and Nicobar Islands on August 10

    The Indian government on Friday announced that the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Submarine Optical Fibre Cable...

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel and JioFiber Rs 3,999 Broadband Plans Compared

    The broadband segment in India is extensively growing as many broadband service providers are offering new plans, offers and services...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Google Discontinues Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in Several Regions

    module-4-img

    Trai Channel Selector Mobile App: Optimise Your Monthly DTH Subscription Bill

    module-4-img

    5G Deployments Cross 13,000 Sites Worldwide, India Continues to Miss Out on 5G

    module-4-img

    Best Android TV Set-Top Boxes in the Market You Can Choose From