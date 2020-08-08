Bharti Airtel and JioFiber Rs 3,999 Broadband Plans Compared

The broadband segment in India is extensively growing as many broadband service providers are offering new plans, offers and services to their customers. There are many internet service providers across India which are operating on a larger scale. Two of the renowned and biggest broadband service providers in India are JioFiber and Bharti Airtel. Both operators have developed an extensive portfolio of broadband plans with different data benefits and internet speed to cater to the work and entertainment needs of their subscribers. One of the thing which is clear after analysing the broadband plans of Bharti Airtel and JioFiber is that both the operators are targeting different customers. The pricing and benefits of the broadband plans offered by both the operators differ. However, there is one price point were Bharti Airtel and Jio Fiber hit the same spot. Both the operators offer a Rs 3,999 broadband plan which comes with different data and additional benefits. So, this opens up the opportunity of covering major differences between both the broadband plans.

Bharti Airtel Rs 3,999 Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel offers four different types of broadband plans which offer data benefits and high-speed internet. The costliest broadband plan of Bharti Airtel is dubbed VIP plan where customers will have to pay Rs 3,999. In the plan, customers will get unlimited internet and massive 1 Gbps internet speed. As of calling benefits, customers will get unlimited local and STD calls. Coming to the additional benefits, customers will get free subscription of Amazon Prime Video and Airtel Xstreme App Premium.

JioFiber Rs 3,999 Broadband Plan

JioFiber offers 1 Gbps internet speed in two different plans. The second costliest plan of the operator is dubbed Platinium, where customers will have to pay Rs 3,999 monthly. In the plan, they will get 2,500GB data. Also, the company is offering double data benefit of 2,500GB due to lockdown. As of calling benefits, customers will get free voice calling anywhere in India. JioFiber customers who will opt the Platinum broadband plan will also get access to various OTT benefits like SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

Customers will also be getting Norton device security for up to 5 devices which is worth Rs 999 per year. JioFiber Platinum broadband plan also comes with a welcome offer which includes a home gateway and set-top box. JioFiber also offers another 1 Gbps internet speed plan which is dubbed as Titanium where customers will have to pay Rs 8,499.

Which Plan to Choose?

Both JioFiber and Bharti Airtel offers a variety of high-speed broadband plans as per the needs of customers. The lowest JioFiber broadband plan starts from Rs 699 whereas Bharti Airtel broadband plan starts from Rs 799. Both operators target different customers and eliminate cut-throat competition in the market. However, the differences between the pricing of the plans fade away with the Rs 3,999 broadband plan. Bharti Airtel offers 1Gbps internet speed with unlimited internet data, whereas JioFiber offers 1Gbps internet speed with 2,500GB data. However, the company is currently offering double data benefit of 2,500GB. In our opinion, if the customers are looking for a truly unlimited broadband plan with 1Gbps internet speed, Bharti Airtel VIP plan will be our pick. However, if the customers are looking for decent data benefits along with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions, JioFiber Platinum plan will be our pick.