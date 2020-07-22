Broadband Plans Which Bring You OTT Subscription Benefits

If you are working from your home or need a good internet connection which is stable and can provide high download/upload speed, broadband is the right way to go about it. But the thing with getting a broadband connection is that you can be quite confused as to where you should get it from. But once you have decided that, then you might be confused about which plan you should go for. So to ease it out for you, if you are particularly looking for a plan which not only provides good download and upload speed but also comes with OTT subscription benefits, keep reading ahead.

Best Broadband Plans With OTT Subscription Benefits

There are different broadband service providers and so we are going to look at plans from several providers.

Airtel Entertainment Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber also gives the customer some really good OTT subscription benefits at a reasonable price for the plan. It comes for Rs 999 per month excluding taxes and provides 300GB data along with up to 200 Mbps speed. There is also unlimited calling facility with the plan. You get a free subscription to OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream Premium.

JioFiber Gold Plan

JioFiber’s Gold Plan comes with quite a few OTT subscription benefits. Its monthly rental is Rs 1,299 so it is quite expensive. But then it comes with 250 Mbps speed and offers 500GB data monthly. At the moment, this plan also comes with an additional 500GB data because of lockdown as the internet demand has increased and 250GB more data as an introductory benefit.

With the JioFiber Gold plan, you will get a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, ZEE5, Voot, SunNxt, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, Shemaroome, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema and JioSaavn as well.

ACT Blaze Plan

The ACT Blaze plan comes from ACT Fibernet. It will cost you Rs 1,085 if you are living in Bengaluru. It will come with 100 Mbps speed and 450GB data per month. But with the plan, you will get cashbacks up to Rs 500 when you subscribe to any of the plans from Netflix. Along with that, you can also avail a free one-month trial for ZEE5 Premium after which you will be charged Rs 99 per month. Then there is also a subscription benefit of Hungama which you will get for a mere cost of Rs 99 every month along with a subscription to Sony Liv for Rs 299 which comes for Rs 999 otherwise. This plan with the same benefits may be priced slightly lower or higher for other telecom circles and with a different name.

BSNL Superstar 300

The BSNL Superstar 300 plan offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription to the customers. With the plan, you will get 50 Mbps internet speed up to 300GB data and then your speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. You will have to pay a fixed monthly cost of Rs 749 and if you wish, you can also opt for the annual plan from the telco which comes for Rs 8,239. There is also unlimited calling facility available.