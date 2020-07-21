OnePlus Nord Becomes Cheapest 5G Phone to Launch in India, Prices Start at Rs 24,999

The most hyped product from OnePlus has been launched in India now. The OnePlus Nord is priced cheaper than most of the people assumed. One thing that OnePlus hasn’t comprised on with its new smartphone is the quality of it. So you won’t really feel like that its a step down for you if you are already using one of the flagship devices from OnePlus. In fact, the OnePlus Nord has been termed as the flagship killer. The smartphone is available in new colours – Blue Marble and Gray Onyx along with a very stylish body. The screen has very soft edges so you will really love the experience of watching anything on it. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord Specifications

First of all, the OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with support for Display P3 color gamut and sRGB. One of the best things about the display is that it comes with a 90Hz refresh rate screen. The screen of the device also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and there’s an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Then on the inside, the OnePlus Nord packs Snapdragon 765G built on the 7nm process which can support 5G connectivity. The Snapdragon 765G also has the support of Adreno 620 GPU which will render the graphics very fast for you. OnePlus Nord will run on Android 10 out of the box with OxygenOS 10.5 on top.

As for the camera of the OnePlus Nord, you get a quad-camera setup. The primary sensor has the same 48MP lens which is installed in the OnePlus 8 paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. There are two cameras in the front for selfies and video calling where the primary camera has a 32MP lens and the secondary camera is an 8MP lens.

OnePlus Nord Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord has been launched in three different variants. The first one which is the base variant comes with 6GB+64GB and is priced at Rs 24,999. The second variant is 8GB+128GB which is priced at Rs 27,999. The last variant comes with 12GB+256GB and is priced at Rs 29,999. The base variant which is the 6GB+64GB will start selling from September whereas the other two variants will go on sale from August 4, 2020.

OnePlus Buds

The OnePlus Buds have also been launched alongside the OnePlus Nord. They are the first truly wireless earphones from OnePlus. With 10 minutes of charging, users will be able to play songs for up to 10 hours in the OnePlus Buds. There are 13.4mm dynamic drivers inside the Buds for getting a deeper bass. Along with that, the OnePlus Buds also facilitate environmental noise cancellation. They are priced at Rs 4,990.