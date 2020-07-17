Airtel Prepaid Plans No Longer Offering ZEE5 Premium Membership

Bharti Airtel is one of the biggest telecom operators not only in India but throughout the world. It is recognised for its excellent services. Even though Airtel is not ahead of Reliance Jio in terms of subscriber count, it is ahead in providing customers with higher bandwidth, thus better speeds. But this is not the only reason why people love Airtel. One of the prime reasons for why people choose to side with Airtel is the offers and benefits it rolls out. Bharti Airtel has partnered with a lot of amazing brands and it offers benefits from these brands to its customers. Airtel, in fact, has a dedicated Airtel Thanks programme which is made just to bring benefits to customers. The only thing is, Airtel keeps on changing these benefits from time to time. This time, it has removed the ZEE5 Premium subscription benefit for its customers opting for prepaid plans.

No More ZEE5 Premium Subscription With Airtel Prepaid Plans

Airtel has removed its ZEE Premium subscription benefit for its customers who were purchasing prepaid plans from the telco. Earlier, when a customer recharged with any of the prepaid plans regardless of its price, they would get the ZEE5 Premium subscription for three months without any additional cost.

But now Airtel has retracted the benefit from all of its prepaid plan except the Rs 289 prepaid plan. The Rs 289 plan is still offering the benefit of free ZEE5 Premium subscription. With the Rs 289 plan, a customer would get 1.5GB daily data along with the benefit of unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits include free ZEE5 Premium subscription, but along with that, there are free subscriptions to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music and one year worth free classes from Shaw Academy. There is also Free Hellotunes along with Rs 150 cash-back on FASTag transaction.

But there is a catch with the ZEE5 Premium subscription. Earlier, Airtel offered the subscription of ZEE5 Premium for 3 months without any cost. But now, the benefit of the premium subscription would end with the validity of the plan. Both validity of the Rs 289 prepaid plan and ZEE5 Premium subscription is 28 days only.

Along with that, Airtel also removed the benefit of ZEE5 Premium free subscription from its Airtel Thanks Benefits for gold members. So customers who have purchased the Rs 799 Xstream Fiber plan won’t be getting the benefit of ZEE5 Premium anymore. But for all the other plans, the benefit still remains the same as those customers fall under the Platinum tier of Airtel Thanks Benefits program. They also get the newly introduced 4G priority benefit from Airtel. So if you are looking for a plan which comes with the benefit of ZEE5 Premium membership, you should only be looking at Rs 289 prepaid plan.