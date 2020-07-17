Samsung Galaxy M31s With Exynos 9611 SoC Might Arrive This Month

Samsung is known for its diverse range of smartphone series. One of its most successful and affordable series is the Galaxy M series. Reportedly, Samsung might launch Galaxy M31s later this month. It will be the successor of Galaxy M31 which was unveiled in February this year. The M31s has been spotted in various certification websites. But Samsung has not revealed anything about the smartphone officially. Back in May, news reports were making rounds that Samsung is not very keen on launching the M31s in June or July this year. But the tech giant might just do that.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications (Expected)

All the specifications mentioned ahead are based off on the rumours from the internet and hints from the certification websites. Nothing has been officially confirmed by Samsung. It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy M31s will come with an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The model number of the smartphone spotted in different listings is SM-M317F. From the listing on TUV Rheinland, it can be expected that the M31s will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery. Along with that, the smartphone might feature a 128GB internal storage. As for the screen, it is expected to arrive with an AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup in the rear with the primary sensor being a 64MP lens.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Price (Expected)

The Galaxy M31s is expected to be priced around the Rs 20,000 range. There is no confirmation from Samsung on when it will launch the device or even if it is going to do that at all. But as per rumours, Samsung might launch the smartphone later this month and it will go on sale via Amazon. Currently, Samsung Galaxy M31 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 20,499 on the Samsung’s website. Based on this, it is not hard to assume that the price of Galaxy M31s will be around the same range as well. It will be interesting to see how many variants Samsung decides to launch of the Galaxy M31s.