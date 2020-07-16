iQ00 U1 With Snapdragon 720G SoC and Triple Camera Setup Goes Official

iQ00 is in a launch spree. Very recently, the smartphone manufacturer showed the world a glimpse of its new product iQ00 Z1x. Now it has unveiled yet another smartphone, the iQ00 U1. The only thing is, it is not a 5G supporting smartphone. It is a 4G device and at the same time is also the most affordable smartphone from the company. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup in the rear with a very large-sized battery. There is also the Snapdragon 720G inside the device. Let’s take a look at its specifications and price.

iQ00 U1: Specifications and Features

The iQ00 U1 comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 23400 pixels) resolution display. It has an IPS LCD display panel offering an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and screen space of 90.2%. The smartphone is very light, weighing only 190 grams. There is a triple camera setup in the rear with the primary sensor being a 48MP lens paired with a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Under the hood, there is an 8nm Snapdragon 720G SoC with 2.3GHz octa-core chip coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. There is a 4500mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast-charging. The iQ00 U1 runs on Android 10 OS. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the side of the smartphone for additional security.

iQ00 U1 Price

There are three different variants of the iQ00 U1. The first one comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is priced at 1,198 yuan ($171). The second variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at 1,398 yuan ($200). Then the last variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at 1,598 yuan ($228). It is a little disappointing to see that there is no 256GB internal storage variant introduced. There are three colour variants the device will come in — Secret Black, Star Blue, and Sunny Frost White. The smartphone is available for pre-orders in China. iQoo might launch this smartphone in India as well to expand its product portfolio beyond just the iQoo 3.