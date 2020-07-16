Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Launched With Full HD Streaming Support and Android TV

Xiaomi has been trying to create an ecosystem of products. It doesn’t want its customer to just have its smartphone, or just have its smartwatch, or just have its laptop, but everything just like Apple. Now it has launched its one of the most anticipated products, Mi TV Stick. It is very similar to the Amazon Fire TV Stick. You can connect the Mi TV Stick to your TV and stream your favourite OTT content. You also get a built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. Along with that, there is also a Bluetooth remote to help you navigate through different apps. Let’s take a look at its specifications and price.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick: Features and Specifications

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is made for people to stream high-quality content on their TVs. The product is made for normal TVs which don’t have Android TV support. It is portable meaning you can connect it to different TVs at your home. The Mi TV Stick is powered by a quad-core CPU. Inside, there is 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It obviously runs on Android TV OS but an interesting thing to note is that there is no Mi TV Patchwall on top of it.

Coming to the streaming quality, it will allow you to stream content in Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels ) that too at 60fps. There are some apps that you will have to install, but then there are some apps which will come pre-installed such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. As for the sound quality, the Mi TV Stick support Dolby Audio and DTS sound format. With the help of Chromecast, users will be able to mirror their smartphone on the TV screen and look at videos and pictures.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick: Price

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is launched for a price of EUR 39.99 which roughly translates to Rs 3,400. This variant comes with 1080p streaming support. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi comes out with a 4K TV Stick in the future as well. If it does, its price should look somewhat similar to that of Amazon Fire TV Stick. As for the Indian launch of the product, there is no clarification from Xiaomi.