Apple Releases iOS 14 and iPadOS First Public Betas: Everything to Know

Apple announced the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 at the WWDC 2020 last month. Now Apple has started rolling out the first public betas for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Any iPhone or iPad running the iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 will be compatible with the latest system betas. This also includes the iPod touch running on iOS 13. Apple users are always waiting for the next update for their devices. Apple ensures that every time a new update goes to its user’s devices, it brings a fresh touch to their experience. Let’s take a look at what comes with the new public betas.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Public Beta Features

First of all, let’s start with the App Library on iOS 14. Apple has tried to redesign the UI of the iPhone with iOS 14. With the App Library, multiple apps of the same nature will be displayed under a single screen in folders. Users can also add widgets to their home screen now. This feature has been long overdue in iPhones. Privacy features of the device have also improved and the beta also brings an updated version of Apple Maps and Safari browser. There is also an updated Siri and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) support now. Also, users will get new Memoji options which will include hairstyles, headwater, and more.

As for the iPadOS 14, there is added toolbar and sidebar for apps. Apple Pencil gets new features as well. Then there is the ARKit 4 support. More compatible designs for FaceTime and Siri have been released as well.

How to Download the Beta Updates

To be able to download the first public beta updates, you will have to enrol in Apple Beta Software Program. You can use your Apple ID to do that. Then users will be able to read the FAQ section present on the website for any kind of queries they have. Once enrolled in the program, go to Settings > General > Software Update and download the update there.