Airtel Launches Xstream Fiber Broadband Services in Over 10 New Cities

Bharti Airtel has launched its Xstream Fiber services in over 10 cities across India including Shimla, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur and Jhansi. The company in April highlighted on its website that the Airtel Xstream Fiber services would be launched in over 25 cities across India. The cities included Dharamshala, Tiruptai and Udaipur with Airtel highlighting the cities with “launching soon” tag. Airtel has now removed its “launching soon” tag in over 10 cities. Crucially, the majority of the newly launched cities feature the advance rental Airtel Xstream plans with base plan speed of 16 Mbps.

Airtel Launches Xstream Fiber Services in Over 10 Cities

The company has launched its Xstream Fiber services in Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Jagadhari, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Kakinada, Kolhapur, Mathura, Mirzapur, Shahjahanpur, Shimla, Thanjavur and Yamunanagar.

However, the cities with the standard pan-India Airtel Xstream Fiber plans include Aligarh,Mathura, Mirzapur and Shahjahanpur. The standard Xstream Fiber pan-India plans with four tiers include Basic, Entertainment, Premium and VIP. The standard Basic plan enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speed till 150GB data for Rs 799 per month. The Entertainment tier at Rs 999 per month enables users to browse up to 200 Mbps speed till 300GB. The Premium plan at Rs 1499 per month enables users to browse up to 300 Mbps speed till 500GB. The top-tier VIP plan enables users to browse up to 1 Gbps speed with no data limits for Rs 3999 per month. Airtel offers users to make unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India on all its Airtel Xstream Fiber plans along with a complimentary access to Airtel Xstream. Further, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 subscription are enabled on plans priced at Rs 999 and above.

Meanwhile, the company has launched its services with the advance rental plans in Gorakhpur, Jagadhari, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Kakinada, Kolhapur, Shimla, Thanjavur and Yamunanagar. The advance rental plans are usually offered to the cities where Airtel Xstream Fiber services are offered through franchise tie-ups with Local Cable Operator (LCO). Airtel in its fourth quarter earnings ended March 2020 said that 11 cities across India and close to 180,000 homes have been connected through the franchise tie-ups.

As reported by TelecomTalk in June, Airtel was set to expand its advance billing module to more cities. Similar to the pan-India plans, the advance billing markets have four tiers including Basic, Standard, Ultra and Premium. The Basic plan enables users to browse up to 16 Mbps speed till 100GB for Rs 599 per month. The Standard and Ultra plans enable users to browse unlimited data at up to 40 Mbps speed and 100 Mbps speed respectively. The Standard plan is priced at Rs 799 per month while the Ultra plan is priced at Rs 1099 per month. The Premium tier enables users to browse up to 300 Mbps speed till 600GB data for Rs 1599 per month.

Similar to the standard pan-India plans, Airtel enables users to make unlimited local and STD calls on its advance rental plans along with a complimentary access to Airtel Xstream. Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 subscription are offered on Ultra and Premium plans.

It also has to be noted that the advance billing tiers including Basic, Standard, Ultra and Premium are labelled as Basic, Entertainment, Premium and VIP on the Airtel website. However, the company in its flyers distributed in several newly launched markets have promoted its plan tiers as Basic, Standard, Ultra and Premium. The company is also reported to offer 15% discount on annual plans while a 7.50% discount is applied on six months subscription.

The advance billing plans are also offered in 11 other cities including Alwar, Bareilly, Dehradun, Jammu, Katra, Nashik, Prayagraj, Rajahmundry and Sikar.

Airtel Set to Expand Xstream Fiber Services to More Cities

The company continues to list several other cities with a “launching soon” tag on its website including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Dharamshala, Ghazipur, Hosur, Kota, Rohtak, Tirupati and Udaipur. It is expected that the company would launch its Xstream Fiber services in the cities with the “launching soon” tag in the upcoming weeks. While Airtel continues to highlight the standard pan-India plans on all cities with the “launching soon” tag, the company said that “the plans might change at the time of the launch.”