Airtel Set to Expand Advance Rental Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans, Base Plan Start at Rs 599

Bharti Airtel is set to expand its advance rental plans to multiple cities in the upcoming days. The company offers the advance rental plans usually to the cities where its Airtel Xstream Fiber services are offered through franchise tie-ups with Local Cable Operator (LCO). Airtel in its fourth quarter ended March 2020 said that 11 cities across India and close to 180,000 homes have been connected through the franchise tie-ups. The company is scheduled to unveil its Airtel Xstream Fiber services in 25 cities in the upcoming weeks with Airtel listing the cities with an “launching soon” tag on its website. It has now emerged that the advance rental plans would be applicable on certain cities with the “launching soon” tag.

Advance Rental Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Begin at Rs 599

Similar to the standard Airtel Xstream Fiber plans, the company offers four major advance rental plans including Basic, Standard, Ultra and Premium.

The Basic plan enables users to browse up to 16 Mbps speed till 100GB for Rs 599 per month. Meanwhile, the Standard and the Ultra plan enables users to browse unlimited data at 40 Mbps and 100 Mbps speed respectively. The company has priced the Standard plan Rs 799 while the Ultra plan is priced at Rs 1099. The top-tier plan is the Premium plan priced at Rs 1599 enabling users to browse up to 300 Mbps speed till 600GB.

Additionally, the company offers complimentary access to Airtel Xstream on all its plans while the access to ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video is enabled on Ultra and Premium plans.

Unlike the standard plans, Airtel charges Rs 2000 as activation fees from users on the Airtel Xstream Fiber advance rental plans. Further, the company charges Rs 1000 as wiring charges for the first 100 metres and Rs 8 per metre beyond the 100 metres. The users subscribing to six month and annual packs will receive 7.50% discount and 15% discount respectively.

The advance rental plans are currently offered in 11 cities including Alwar, Bareilly, Dehradun, Jammu, Katra, Nashik, Prayagraj, Rajahmundry and Sikar.

While Airtel in these cities promotes the plans as Basic, Standard, Ultra and Premium through flyers among other means, the company on its website has listed the plans as Basic, Entertainment, Premium and VIP.

Airtel Could Expand Advance Rental Plans to Majority of 25 Cities

It has to be noted that Airtel is currently scheduled to launch its services in 25 cities including Ajmer, Aligarh, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Dharamshala, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Hosur, Jagadhari, Jhansi, Jodhpur andKakinada.

Additionally, Kolhapur, Kota, Mathura and Mirzapur, Muzzafarnagar, Rohtak, Shahjahanpur, Shimla, Thanjavur, Tirupati, Udaipur, and Yamunanagar are other cities scheduled to receive Airtel Xstream Fiber services.

While Airtel has not specified a time period for the launch of its services in the 25 cities, our sources have indicated that Airtel has locked in June 25 as launch date. Further, Bundi and Aligarh are said to be the places where the company would launch its services with advance rental plans.

Crucially, Airtel had listed the advance rental plans on the landing pages of the majority of these 25 cities until mid April. However, the company later modified the plans and currently reflects the standard Airtel Xstream Fiber plans on all the 25 cities with the “launching soon” tag. It also has to be noted that Airtel highlights “the plans might change at the time of the launch” note under the standard plans reflected on the landing pages of the 25 cities.