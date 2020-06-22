Vodafone Idea Providing Up to 5GB Extra Data With 5 Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea is trying hard to survive in the market. It has rolled out some attractive offers in the past as well to lure customers in. One such offer was the ‘Double-Data Offer’ under which the customers would receive an exact double amount of data with the plan than they were originally supposed to get. Some of the customers of the telco really loved this offer. Now, Vodafone Idea has come out with yet another amazing offer. It is called — ‘App/Web Exclusive Offer’. There are five plans which have received this benefit. As part of this new offer, Vodafone Idea is providing up to 5GB extra data with 28 days validity across all the circles.

App/Web Exclusive Offer From Vodafone Idea Detailed

The new ‘App/Web Exclusive’ offer from Vodafone Idea brings the benefit of extra data on select plans. You will be able to see the plans with the new offer under the recommended section of the telco’s website. The first plan to get this benefit is of Rs 149.

The Rs 149 plan will now come with an extra 1GB of data with its original offer of 2GB monthly data. So in total, the customers would get 3GB data. The second plan from the telco which got the benefit is of Rs 219. This plan brings customers 1GB data per day throughout its validity of 28 days. But now it will come with an additional 2GB which can be utilised once you have exhausted your data limit of 1GB for the day.

The Rs 249 plan which originally comes with 1.5GB daily data throughout its validity of 28 days will come with 5GB extra data. Then there are two more plans which come with 1.5GB daily data and get 5GB additional data because of the ‘App/Web Exclusive Offer’. These are Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans. The only difference is, the Rs 399 plan comes with a validity of 56 days and the Rs 599 plan comes with a validity of 84 days. All of these plans get the benefit of unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. The extra data benefit of 1GB/2GB/5GB will be valid for only 28 days, irrespective of your prepaid plan’s validity.

Notably, there are two more plans which get the ‘App/Web Exclusive Offer’ benefit, the Rs 49 (All-Rounder Pack) and Rs 79 (All-Rounder Pack). The Rs 49 pack gets an additional 200MB data and the Rs 79 pack gets an additional 200MB data as well.