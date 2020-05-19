1.5GB Daily Data Plans for Long-Term Offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone

People have been consuming more data than average. This is because of the imposed lockdown. Office goers now have to work from their homes and according to some stats, a large percentage of people aren’t using broadband connections but mobile internet. But no one knows how long the lockdown will go for. That is why some people are going for longer prepaid plans so that they don’t have to recharge their devices again and again. Some of the major telcos that provide long term data plans are Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone. One of the most popular plans that these telcos offer is their 1.5GB daily data plan for the long term. Let’s take a look at what each of the telco offers.

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plans Detailed

Airtel is offering different 1.5GB daily data plans to its users. There is also a long-term plan which is offered by the telco for Rs 2,398. It offers 1.5GB daily data to its users. Along with that, you get the facility of unlimited calling throughout India. There will be 100 SMS/day allowed as well. Talking about the additional benefits that you get from the telco when you purchase this plan is — a free subscription to ZEE5 Premium and Wynk Music. You also get the Airtel Xstream for free. Anti-virus for your device, Hellotunes, Rs 150 FASTag cash-back and online classes from Shaw Academy for 28 days are included for free in the offer as well. Your plan will be valid for 365 days from the day of recharge.

When Airtel is offering another new long term plan for Rs 2,498 offering 2GB Daily data with the same benefits as of the Rs 2,398 plan to offer 1.5GB daily data, which is only Rs 100 more than, why would anyone purchase the 1.5GB plan?

Vodafone 1.5GB Daily Data Plans Detailed

Coming to Vodafone, the telco is also offering a long-term 1.5GB daily data plan. It will come for Rs 2,399. You will get 1.5GB daily data which will reset every day at midnight. There is also unlimited calling facility along with 100 SMS/day. Talking about the benefits that you get with the plan, there is a free subscription to Vodafone Play worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 Premium worth Rs 999. Your plan will be valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.

Reliance Jio 1.5GB Daily Data Plans Detailed

Reliance Jio is also offering a long-term 1.5GB daily data plan. The plan will come for Rs 2121, but the only catch here is, unlike the Vodafone and Airtel, the plan is only valid for a total of 336 days. But it is only fair since Jio is charging much lesser than the other telcos for its long-term 1.5GB daily data plan. With this plan, you will get unlimited calling for Jio-to-Jio calls and 12,000 FUP minutes for Jio-to- Non Jio calls. Along with that, you get 100 SMS/day. The benefits include a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Verdict

Talking about the long-term 1.5GB daily data plans offered by Airtel, Vodafone, and Reliance Jio, in terms of benefits, Airtel steals the show. In terms of the number of days, the plan is valid for, Jio takes a backseat but at the same time it is cheapest amongst the three and is still long-term. For calls, all the telcos are offering unlimited calling except for Jio when calls are made from Jio-to-Non Jio devices, then there are FUP minutes offered by the telco which when exhausted, you will have to purchase again. Airtel is arguably offering the best 1.5GB long-term plan here.