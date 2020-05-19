Realme Android TV to Be Powered by MediaTek Processor, Blind Orders Up Till May 24

Realme on Sunday said that its upcoming TV scheduled to be launched in India on May 25 will be powered by a MediaTek processor. The company has continued to tease its upcoming TV on its official channels including Twitter as it revealed on Saturday that the TV would run on Android TV OS. The upcoming Realme TV will be the company’s first device in the television segment with India being picked as the launch market. In April, it was reported that Realme TV received Google certification while it was also said that the company could introduce multiple models of the TV.

Realme TV Would Feature Bezel-Less Design

The company said that its upcoming device would include higher wattage speakers while featuring a bezel-less design.

Further, Realme on its website said that the Realme TV would be 20% brighter than the average TVs in the segment with up to 400 nits “ultra bright display.” The 64-bit MediaTek processor is also said to be the “first in-segment” with the system coupled with the Mali-470 GPU.

The company said that Realme TV would have 24W Stereo Four speakers which would also be the “first-in-segment.”

Realme TV Up for Blind Order Till May 24

Realme said that the Realme TV is up for “blind order” with the company inviting users to pay Rs 2000 in advance to be eligible to “buy new product in advance.” The company said that “blind order” buyers can pay the balance upon the launch of the device.

Realme said that the users can “blind order” the Realme TV between May 18 to May 24 while the balance amount can be paid between May 25 to May 31. The company said that the deliveries of the Realme TV would only begin after the payment of the full amount by the user. Additionally, the company is offering a Rs 500 coupon on every “blind order” which can be applied by the user on orders above Rs 5000 on the Realme website. The coupons are said to be valid between June 1 and June 30.