Telcos Urge Government for Free 5G Bandwidth to Increase Wireline Connectivity

Telecom operators have urged the government to give 5G bandwidth for free to cater to the growing demand of network and data services amid the lockdown period. Bharti Infratel Chairman Akhil Gupta addressed the topic in a digital round table organised by ET Telecom and Taipa and said that government should provide the necessary and requisite bandwidth under 5G in the 3,500 MHz for free of cost to four service providers. The move will increase the high-bandwidth connectivity through fixed telephony at homes.

Trai Rejects Criticism Regarding 5G Base Price

All the major telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and others have shown their disinterest regarding the 5G base price set up by Trai. Trai has suggested base price of Rs 492 crore per unit. Telco giant Bharti Airtel has already stated that they will not participate in the 5G auction as Trai’s 5G base price is exorbitant. However, Trai has rejected all the criticism regarding the 5G base price. But, Trai is supporting the need for increasing wireline network and expand fibre footprint in India.

Fiberisation Will Aid in Uninterrupted Bandwidth

The demand for telecom services is rapidly increasing in India. To ensure that everyone gets seamless services and telecom sector overcomes bandwidth constraints, telecom operators along with tower companies and DoT are focusing on expanding fibre footprint in the country multifold by 2025. Trai Secretary Sunil K. Gupta also stated that bandwidth utilisation is going to increase in future and more fiberisation will aid the telecom industry.

Demand for Telecom Services Have Increased in Lockdown Period

The demand for a stable network connection has been increased in the lockdown period. Since people are stuck at home, they are using network and data services for their entertainment and work purpose. The increased demand for network services has burdened the telecom network infrastructure. However, Telecom operators are doing everything to ensure that subscribers get uninterrupted services in the lockdown period. Telecom service providers are also offering various benefits to customers in the lockdown period to cater to their work and entertainment needs.