Vodafone Rebrands Benefits of Rs 98 Data Add-on Pack as Double Data Offer

Vodafone on Wednesday rebranded the 100% data benefits on the Rs 98 data add-on pack as a Double Data offer with the operator expanding the benefits to its users in 20 circles. The telecom operator on Friday increased the data benefits on its Rs 98 data add-on pack by 100% which enabled the users to receive 12 GB of data for 28 days. However, the operator limited the availability of the increased data benefits to users in six circles including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai and UP East.

Vodafone Double Data Offer on Rs 98 Data Add-on Pack

The double data offer on the Rs 98 add-on pack enables users to browse upto 12 GB of high speed data for 28 days. The operator has enabled the offer in several circles including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai.

Additionally, the Double Data offer is also applicable to users in Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West and West Bengal.

Crucially, Vodafone has not enabled the Double Data offer in Assam, North East and Rajasthan circles with the operator providing the standard 6 GB of data to its Rs 98 add-on pack.

The key rivals of Vodafone, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio offer a similar 12 GB data add-on pack to its users. In the second week of May, Bharti Airtel revamped its Rs 98 add-on pack to offer 12 GB of data to its users with the pack carrying the validity of the user’s base plan. Reliance Jio offers 12 GB of data on its Rs 101 data add-on pack that also enables users to make 1000 minutes of non-Jio calls. However, the Rs 101 data add-on pack of Jio does not have a standalone validity like Vodafone but instead carries the validity of the user’s base plan.

Vodafone Continues Double Data Offer on Three Prepaid Plans

It has to be noted that Vodafone continues to offer Double Data on three of its standard prepaid plans including the Rs 299, Rs 499 and Rs 699 packs.

The Rs 299 plan enables users to make unlimited calls and browse up to 4 GB of high speed data including the 2 GB that Vodafone offers as Double Data for 28 days. Additionally, the users can also send 100 SMS per day while access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 are bundled with the Rs 299 Pack.

The Rs 499 pack offers similar benefits as to the Rs 299 pack but with a validity of 56 days while the Rs 699 pack has a validity of 84 days.