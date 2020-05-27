Vestaspace to Boost 5G Network in India, Launching 35 Satellites From September

Vestaspace Technology has said that it will be shooting 35 satellites into space so that 5G services in India can initiate. Aim of the company is to create a next-gen network for customers ready by the year 2021. Arun Kumar Sureban, CEO of Vestaspace Technology commented that the company is planning to launch a beta version of the satellites in September this year to test its functionality. Then the company has plans to launch all the satellites into low-Earth-orbit by early 2021 without any delay.

Vestaspace Looking to Remove the Need of Fibre Connection

Vestaspace will be launching a constellation of satellites into the low-Earth-orbit by early 2021. With this, the company also aims to remove the need for a fibre network. Any device compatible with 5G will directly receive the signals from the satellite. Along with this, Vestaspace is talking with the Department of Telecom (DoT) for spectrum in 28GHz band for smooth 5G network. India is a very big country with a very distributed population and to provide the same smooth service in the rural and urban parts of the country is quite a challenge. For solving this problem, Vestaspace has set up 8 ground stations across the country along with 33,000 data receptors. Telemetry and accurate positioning actives helped in making this possible.

Vestaspace Aiming to Expand Globally

Vestaspace Technology is an Indian startup which has become quite successful and is now looking to expand globally. The tech company recently acquired funding of $10 million from an American investment firm Next Capital LLC. Vestaspace is also working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) along with other leading space agencies to increase their knowledge and help themselves expand globally. The company has a soft spot for India and that is why they are looking to start their services from India itself. Vestaspace will provide services to internet service providers and telecom operators who will then sell the service further to their customers.