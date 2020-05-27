D2h Launches Intelligent Assistant to Offer Better Customer Service for End Users



D2H, India’s leading DTH Company has launched the ‘D2H Intelligent Assistant’ (DIA), chatbot using the latest AI technology, for its customers. D2H Intelligent Assistant (DIA) is a one-stop solution platform for customers to solve their service queries through an automated assistant in real-time. For seamlessly handling customer problems and issues, a conversation mode approach in a friendly live chat format is used.

D2H Intelligent Assistant is available on its official portal and chat platforms like Whatsapp and Facebook. It would soon be available on D2H customer app and additionally have progressive enhancements through which customers would be able to upgrade their set-top boxes or buy new smart products, request for relocation, get transaction history and change registered telephone number and language.

Catering to the evolving needs of the customers for better, faster and more accurate resolutions of service queries and issues, ‘D2H Intelligent Assistant’ (DIA) comes with an array of exciting features, DIA seeks to make it easier, faster and simpler for D2H customers to resolve their queries and issues. It is designed to process user requests and queries 24X7 through deep analytics and its Artificial Intelligence engine. DIA is enabled with a highly sophisticated machine learning system that enhances accurate, personalized customer service through a constant process of self-evolution and learning.

Commenting on the DIA launch, Mr. Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head-Marketing, D2H, Dish TV India Ltd said, “We have observed a growing need among our customers to opt for self-service channels for their routine queries and issues. Keeping this trend in mind, we are launching DIA – D2H Intelligent Assistant – a state of the art AI based intuitive chatbot that resolves a wide range of customer queries and issues on its own. DIA will significantly add to improving our customer service experience. The launch of DIA reaffirms the D2H promise of bringing the best of technology solutions for its customers.”

DIA appears as a pop-up feature on the website and introduces itself as “DIA”. One can initiate a conversation by simply entering a message and enjoy a rich, personalized experience, delivering real-time responses, timely and pertinent to one’s D2H account. It also offers solutions to issues related to recharge offers, current balance, add-on service upgrades and even suggests best recharge offers.