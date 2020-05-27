Sony Launches Bravia X8000H and X7500H Series in India

Sony has launched two new 4K HDR smart TV’s under its Bravia series which are the X8000H and X7500H. Sony has been extensively launching new 4K HDR smart TV’s in India. Last month, the Japanese multinational giant launched Bravia X9500G in India. Both the series launched by Sony runs on Android TV and comes with Google Assistant integration which can be controlled with the help of remote. The Bravia X8000H series is packed with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The smart TV also features the Sony X1 4K HDR image processor. Whereas, the Bravia X7500H is packed with HDR support, base-reflex speaker system and many more. Currently, both the series are available on all major offline and online stores in India. Also, smart TV’s will be available on E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Sony Bravia X8000H: Specifications and Price

Sony Bravia X8000H series is available in three sizes which are the 85-inch, 65-inch and the 49-inch. All three models of the X8000H are packed with the Sony 4K X-Reality Pro picture enhancement engine. Not only this, but Motionflow XR 200 is also present in the Bravia X8000H series for motion enhancement. Further, all the models under the Bravia X8000H have Ethernet port, legacy RF input, four HDMI inputs, a SPDIF connector for optical audio-out, composite video input and a headphone jack. Sony Bravia X8000H series is also packed with built-in Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 and two USB ports for media playback through USB devices. As of lighting the 49-inch version of X8000H has edge-lit LEDs whereas the 65-inch and 85-inch versions of Bravia X8000H features Direct LED Backlighting. For powerful sound, Sony Bravia X8000H comes with X-Balanced Speakers Dolby Atmos which produces surround sound effect. Sony Bravia X8000H runs on Android TV 9.0 Pie operating system along with Sony’s UI menus and voice control.

Talking about price, as reported by Gadgets360, the end-user price of Sony Bravia X8000H models differs from the prices which are mentioned in the official site of Sony. Sony Bravia X800H 85-inch model is priced at Rs 5,99,000, whereas the 65-inch model is priced at Rs 1,39,000. Sony has just revealed the price of the 85-inch and 65-inch. The price of 49-inch is still not revealed by the company. However, Sony might release the quote soon.

Sony Bravia X7500H: Specifications and Price

Sony has launched three models of the Bravia X7500H series, which are the 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch. As of specifications, Sony Bravia X7500H series have HDR support and X1 image processor. To produce powerful sound, Bravia X7500H has a bass-reflex speaker system. The X7500H features two speakers with 10W output and Dolby Audio and DTS sound features. Since Bravia X7500H has bass-reflex speaker system, users get a crisp low-end sound output and punchy bass. Comparing with the X8000H series, the Bravia X7500H series does not support HDMI-CEC features. Also, smart TV lacks features like Apple Airplay and HomeKit support. As of basic features, Sony Bravia X7500H has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 and two USB ports on the port. Sony has also featured thee HDMI ports along with one composite video output and RF input.

Talking about the pricing and availability, Sony Bravia X7500H is available in all the major offline and online store in India. The 55-inch model of Bravia X7500H is priced at Rs 79,990, whereas the 43-inch model is priced at Rs 61,900. However, Gadgets360 reports that the price of the 43-inch model mentioned on the official website of Sony will be lower. As of the 49-inch model, Sony has still not revealed the price to users. However, users may expect that the price of the 49-inch model soon. Surprisingly, Sony has not announced the price of both the 49-inch models available in Bravia X800H and X7500H. It is expected that Sony will smartly price the 49-inch models of Bravia X8000H and X7500H so that customers will not have to burn their pockets to buy the new Bravia series.