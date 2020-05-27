

Every telco is offering data vouchers to customers during the time of crisis to get a seamless internet experience. BSNL is not holding itself back from the opportunity and is offering a new data STV of Rs 1,498. With the plan, you will get 91GB high-speed data without any daily caps on daily data usage. You can use it all in one day or over the period of its validity, it depends on you. The data voucher is valid for a period of 365 days from the day of purchase. For people who enjoy internet speeds from BSNL, this is a good plan for them.

Other Interesting STVs from BSNL

There are other interesting STVs which BSNL is offering in case you don’t want to purchase the Rs 1,498 plan because of its expensive price. One of the STVs that you can check out is the Rs 96 voucher. It will offer 11GB data with no caps on daily data. This voucher will be valid for 30 days. Another STV data plan which you can look at is Rs 48 one. It will come with a total of 5GB data and will be valid for 30 days as well.

In case you want a subscription plan which comes with a benefit, you can look at the Rs 98 voucher which will give you 2GB daily data for 20 days. But along with that, you will also get the benefit of Eros Now Subscription. Another STV which will provide daily data benefit is of Rs 198. The plan offers 2GB daily data for 56 days.

Other than data specific plans, there are STVs which also offer voice calling benefits along with data. An STV which comes for Rs 247 will give the users the benefit of unlimited voice calling along with 3GB daily data. With this, there is also the benefit of 100 SMS/day.

There are two plans from BSNL which are only offered in the Telangana and Andhra circles and they are of Rs 228 and Rs 268. You will get 40GB data with these plans and they will be valid for a total of 30 days only.