Vodafone Idea Double Data Offer Available Again Across India

Vodafone has reintroduced its double data offer across India with the company now reflecting the double data plans on its website. In April, the company restricted the double data offer to only 14 of its circles with its consumers in states like Andhra Pradesh and Kerala no longer provided the double data. Vodafone is now offering its double data offer on a pan-India basis with circles like Andhra Pradesh and Assam receiving the double data on five plans. However, Vodafone has restricted its double data offer to just three plans in several circles including Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Vodafone Double Data Plans

The company is offering double data on five plans including Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 699 packs.

The Rs 299 pack provides users with 2GB of base data per day and 2GB of additional data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. The company also offers additional benefits including access to Vodafone Play and Zee5.

The Rs 449 pack and the Rs 699 pack offer similar benefits of the Rs 299 pack but with a validity of 56 days and 84 days respectively.

Meanwhile, the Rs 399 pack provides users with 1.5GB of base data and 1.5GB of additional data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 56 days. The additional benefits including access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription are included in the pack. The Rs 599 plan offers similar benefits of the Rs 399 plan but with a validity of 84 days.

Vodafone Limits Double Data Offer to Three Plans in Several Circles

Vodafone offers double data on five plans in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Odisha, Rajasthan, UP East, and West Bengal.

The company has restricted its double data offer to three plans including the base Rs 299 plan, Rs 449 and Rs 699 plans in several circles including Bihar, Chennai and Gujarat.

Additionally, Vodafone has also limited its double data offer to three plans in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Goa, North East, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and UP West circles.