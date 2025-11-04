IT Department Withdraws Rs 8,500-Crore Transfer Pricing Case Against Vodafone India: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

The Supreme Court permits the department to drop its decade-old plea, ending one of Vodafone’s longest-running tax battles in India.

Highlights

  • The Income Tax Department has dropped its Rs 8,500-crore transfer pricing case against Vodafone India.
  • The case had been pending before the Supreme Court since 2016 with no progress since 2017.
  • The dispute stemmed from Vodafone’s 2008 sale of its Ahmedabad call centre business to a related entity.

Follow Us

IT Department Withdraws Rs 8,500-Crore Transfer Pricing Case Against Vodafone India
In a surprise development, the Income Tax Department has withdrawn its long-pending Rs 8,500-crore transfer pricing case against Vodafone India Services Pvt. Ltd. The Commissioner of Income Tax filed a plea to drop the case before a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, which permitted the department to do so, according to multiple reports, including The Economic Times (November 4) and Live Mint (November 3, 2025).

Also Read: Supreme Court Allows Centre to Reconsider Vodafone Idea’s Entire AGR Dues




Dispute Originated From Vodafone’s 2008 Call Centre Sale

According to the Supreme Court's website, the matter had been pending since 2016 and was last listed for hearing in April 2017, with no progress since then. The case withdrawal comes shortly after the apex court extended relief to Vodafone Idea Ltd. in relation to its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, allowing the government to reassess the total dues as of FY17, including interest and penalties.

The transfer pricing dispute dates back to FY08 and arose from the sale of Vodafone India’s Ahmedabad-based call centre business, formerly known as 3 Global Services Pvt. Ltd., to Hutchison Whampoa Properties (India) Ltd. as part of an internal restructuring exercise.

Following the transaction, the Income Tax Department issued an order under Sections 143(3) and 144C(13) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, in October 2012, alleging that Vodafone had engaged in an undisclosed international transaction.

The tax department claimed that the transaction involved the transfer of intangible assets and call options to a related party, qualifying it as an international transaction under Indian transfer pricing rules.

ITAT and High Court Delivered Contrasting Rulings

Based on this assessment, the department sought to add Rs 8,500 crore to Vodafone’s taxable income, claiming the transaction was not conducted at arm’s length. The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) upheld the department’s view in 2014, ruling that the transfer pricing provisions applied and that Vodafone had not substantiated the valuation.

Vodafone challenged the ruling before the Bombay High Court, contending that the sale was a domestic transaction between two Indian entities and therefore outside the scope of international transfer pricing provisions. In October 2015, the High Court sided with Vodafone, setting aside the ITAT’s order and quashing the tax demand. The court held that the transaction had no cross-border element and that the authorities had exceeded their jurisdiction.

Withdrawal Marks Closure of Long-Standing Tax Dispute

The Income Tax Department subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court in 2016, where the matter remained dormant for years. Monday’s withdrawal formally closes the case, marking the end of one of Vodafone’s long-standing tax disputes in India.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Lol. We all know the truth. Never asked for your proof. Lol.

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

Grs :

And their network is still superior to Airtel 4G at some places - this is not true at all..Vi 4g…

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

WIN :

Recharge for 1 year Why would you recharge on monthly basis?

Tariff Hike 2025: BSNL Reduces Validity of Multiple Prepaid Plans

WIN :

They are getting all taxes, agr etc waived off due to recent UK trade deal, loss or revenue/taxes to government,…

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

Faraz :

Vi is not giving 199- 1GB/day since September. Since Jio/Airtel removed it, Vi is offering at 249. At 199, it's…

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments