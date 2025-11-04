Government Weighs Targeted Relief for Vodafone Idea to Ensure Operational Continuity: Report

Proposed support aims to sustain the telecom operator amid AGR dispute; DoT to submit detailed plan to PMO.

Highlights

  • The government is considering extending selective financial relief to Vodafone Idea.
  • The Department of Telecommunications will submit a proposal to the Prime Minister’s Office.
  • The relief aims to sustain operations, not clear the company’s full debt.

The government is considering extending targeted relief to Vodafone Idea (Vi) to ensure the telecom operator’s continued operations, according to sources cited by NDTV Profit in a report by Shrimi Choudhary and Pratiksha Thayil dated November 4, 2025. The proposed support aims to sustain the company rather than clear its entire debt burden and outstanding dues.

DoT to Present Detailed Proposal to PMO

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is expected to submit a detailed proposal to the Prime Minister’s Office in line with the Supreme Court’s recent order on Monday. The proposal will outline the scope of relief, a reassessment process, and the quantum of support that may be provided to Vodafone Idea.

Relief Package to Be Calibrated for Operational Continuity

According to sources quoted in the report, any relief package is likely to be carefully calibrated to sustain Vodafone Idea’s operational continuity. The final decision on the nature and extent of government aid will depend on the DoT’s recommendations.

The Centre has acknowledged that the company’s situation differs from other telecom operators, underscoring the need for a customised approach. According to the report, officials have also emphasised that the government is not aiming to create a duopoly in the sector. Instead, the focus remains on maintaining healthy competition while ensuring Vodafone Idea’s survival.

Supreme Court Order Brings Clarity on AGR Dues

On Monday, the Supreme Court allowed the reconciliation of Vodafone Idea’s dues up to the financial year 2016–17, bringing clarity to the long-standing adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dispute. The Court’s latest order modifies its earlier judgment issued on October 27, according to the company’s legal counsel.

Vodafone Idea Awaits Final Order for Representation

Vodafone Idea’s counsel, Mahesh Agarwal, was quoted as saying that the telecom company will make the representation to the government once the order is out. He further added that there were lots of mistakes in the calculation of the AGR dues. According to him the principal amount may go down once the amount is reconciled.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

