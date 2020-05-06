Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to Launch in India Alongside Xiaomi Mi 10 on May 8

Xiaomi is soon launching the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 which are expected to come around the same price as of Realme Buds Air

By May 6th, 2020 AT 10:00 AM
    Xiaomi has been able to impress the Indian market with affordable technology that it has been developing for the past few years. You can get a variety of tech products from Xiaomi such as audio output devices, smartphones, televisions, and even beard trimmers. One thing Xiaomi still hasn’t come around properly is the development of true wireless earphones. But this is about to change with the launch of Mi 10 later on May 8. Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain sent out a tweet which features a short clip of the pair of true wireless earphones. In the video, you will be able to see the lid of a charging case to be slightly open hinting towards the True Wireless Earphones 2. 

    Xiaomi Finally Launching the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India

    Xiaomi has already launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 globally, but the Indian markets still haven’t received the product. But the tweet sent out by Manu Kumar, MD of Xiaomi India gives a clear hint about the product to be launched alongside the Xiaomi Mi 10 on May 8. One of the critical factors related to the launch will be the pricing Xiaomi goes with. Indian customers won’t go for something too expensive when there are alternatives such as Realme Buds Air present. Currently, the Realme Buds Air comes for Rs 3,999, so it can be expected that the price of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will be along the same line. It is currently selling for EUR 80 in the UK, which is roughly Rs 6,600.

    Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to be Outer-Ear Fit in Design

    The design of the earphone will be much like AirPods from Apple. It will look like an earpiece with an outer ear fit which will have 14.2mm drivers. One of the exciting things to look at in the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is that they support Bluetooth 5.0 and LHDC Bluetooth codec. This is not usually something which competes against Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth and Qualcomm’s aptX codecs.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

