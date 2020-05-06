

Every telco in the bid to attract customers keeps rolling out attractive offers. Airtel and Vodafone are two of them. Bharti Airtel keeps its customers happy by giving various benefits and offers to its customers under the Airtel Thanks program. Vodafone does something similar. However, it doesn’t have a dedicated program or an app for customers the way Airtel does. But yes, Vodafone does have a loyalty program for its customers called ‘VeryMe’. But that didn’t work out very well for Vodafone. The kind of offers and benefits Airtel Thanks program offers is unmatched by any other telco for its prepaid plans. Now, ZEE5 is a big video-streaming platform, and millions of Indians use the app to consume its content. ZEE5 has very carefully curated premium content so that only the good and demanded stuff reach the customers. Now both the telcos, Airtel and Vodafone are giving out free premium subscriptions of ZEE5 with their prepaid recharge plans priced above Rs 149.

Airtel Joins Hands With ZEE5

Airtel has partnered with ZEE5 and is going to be offering its customers free ZEE5 subscriptions under the Airtel Thanks program. So if you are eligible for the benefit, you will be able to access ZEE5 premium content free. The offer is valid from May 4, till July 12, 2020. Airtel is offering ZEE5 premium to its every user who is going to select a prepaid plan from the telco. Currently, the ZEE5 subscription benefit is available on every prepaid plan under the ‘Truly Unlimited’ category from Airtel except the Rs 19 prepaid-plan. All the plans above Rs 149 now offer ZEE5 Premium subscription at no extra cost.

Airtel Postpaid and Broadband Plans Offer ZEE5

ZEE5 is also offered with the Airtel postpaid plan. Airtel currently offers four postpaid plans, and all of them come with the benefit of ZEE5 included. Coming to the Airtel broadband plans, there are four plans offered. The Basic plan, which will come with 150GB data up to 100 Mbps speeds every month; won’t have the ZEE5 benefit. All the other plans — ‘Entertainment, Premium, and VIP’, will have the benefit of ZEE5 subscription.

Vodafone Plans Which Offer ZEE5 Subscription

Vodafone postpaid plans are too good with the inclusion of benefits such as Amazon Prime subscription worth one year, Vodafone play, ZEE5, and REDX. Every postpaid plan from Vodafone also comes with free ZEE5 subscription. At the same time, Vodafone is also offering ZEE5 with its every unlimited prepaid plan. Regardless of the plan you choose, you are guaranteed to get a ZEE5 subscription for free.

The three best-prepaid data plans which you can choose from and also avail ZEE5 for yourself from Vodafone will cost – Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699. All of these plans come under the Vodafone Double Data offer, which means it will give you precisely the double amount of data than you are supposed to get with a standard plan.

Airtel is Also Offering Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel has been partnering up with many video content platforms. Recently, the telco also included the Disney+ Hotstar offer for its customers. If you want this benefit, you will have to recharge with the Rs 401 prepaid plan of the telco, and you will be eligible to get a Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth one year. The plan would be valid up to 28 days and will offer 3GB high-speed data every day.