OnePlus 5 and 5T To Receive Stable Android 10 Update

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users were waiting for when they would get to experience the Android 10 on their devices. Well, the wait is finally over. OnePlus had earlier announced that the users of OnePlus 5 and 5T would get the stable version of Android 10 on their device in the second quarter of 2020 and now it is out. The update has brought in a lot of new features. The OnePlus 5 and 5T users will now be able to access features such as Smart Reply, Dark Mode, and Full-Screen Gestures. Although it is worth mentioning that Dark Mode is not something new for the OnePlus users as OxygenOS already provided the ‘Dark Theme’ option before Android 10.

Changelog For OnePlus 5T

Changelog for OnePlus 5 hasn’t been released by OnePlus yet. Though the official changelog for 5T is out now and it comes with an update size of 1.8GB. For the system, the changelog would show the device updated to Android 10. It will bring in the brand new UI design to the OnePlus 5T. Permissions for Privacy will be enhanced as well. If you don’t like the icon shapes, then you can use the customisation feature in the settings to choose a new icon shape for yourself.

‘Game Space’ has been added to make it easier for you to access all your favourite games faster thus enhancing your gaming experience. Also, it has been made possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Message – Spam – Settings – Blocking Settings). One of the stock features for Android 10 is its full-screen gestures. The back gesture will be removed from the bottom of the screen and added to the left and right side of the smartphone. The navigation bar at the bottom will allow you to switch left and right between recent apps conveniently.

Coming to the camera update, there will be an electronic image stabilisation feature rolled out in one of the future updates as it is currently under development. The update is out in a phased manner as only a handful number of users have received it. Keep checking your device for the Android 10 update as it is just around the corner.