BSNL Offers SIM Cards for No Additional Charge to New Subscribers



State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited on Tuesday said that its new customers whose First Recharge Coupon (FRC) is more than Rs 100 would receive free SIM cards. The notification issued by BSNL Chennai circle on Tuesday highlighted that the free SIM is worth Rs 20 and that the offer would be available between May 26 to May 31. The operator has seven standard FRCs that are priced above Rs 100 with the base FRC priced at Rs 106 and that offers a validity of 28 days. While BSNL offers circle specific FRCs above Rs 100, the standard FRC are applicable across India including the Chennai circle.

BSNL FRCs Above Rs 100

The base FRC priced at Rs 106 enables customers to make “unlimited” local and STD calls along with 1 GB of daily data and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. BSNL has a fair usage policy (FUP) of 250 minutes per day on “unlimited” calls beyond which the users are charged on a per second basis. Further, the operator limits the speed to 40 Kbps on users reaching the limit of 1 GB.

Similarly, BSNL has an Rs 107 FRC plan that offers identical benefits as to the Rs 106 plan but the users are charged on a per minute basis on reaching the FUP limit.

The Rs 108 plan from BSNL with a validity of 60 days enables users to make unlimited calls with the operator charging users on a per second basis upon reaching the FUP limit. Further, the Rs 108 plan enables users to browse up to 1 GB per day on high speed beyond which the speeds are limited to 80 Kbps.

The Rs 365 plan offers users unlimited calls, data and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. BSNL charges users on a per minute basis upon reaching the FUP limits while speeds are capped to 80 Kbps on users reaching the limit of 2 GB per day. Additionally, the Rs 365 plan enables users to watch Lokdhun content, BSNL TV app for 60 days while caller tune service is also enabled for similar duration.

The Rs 997 from BSNL offers similar benefits as to the Rs 365 plan but the daily data limit is increased to 3GB per day while the Lokdhun content would be available for 180 days. However, the validity of the Rs 997 plan is reduced to 180 days as compared to 365 days on the Rs 365 plan.

The Rs 999 plan from BSNL enables users to make unlimited calls for 240 days with no data benefit provided to users. However, the operator offers a free caller tune facility for two months with the Rs 999 plan.

The top tiered FRC plan priced at Rs 1999 offers users unlimited calls, data and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. The users would be charged on a per minute basis on reaching the FUP limit while the speeds would be reduced to 80 Kbps on reaching the daily data limit of 3GB. Additionally, BSNL offers free caller tune facility with unlimited song change option for 365 days along with free access to BSNL TV for the same period. Further, the users are provided free access to Eros Now service for two months.

BSNL Offers Full Usage Value on Top-Up 110

In a separate release on Tuesday, BSNL said that it will offer full usage value to users on top-up of Rs 110. The operator said that the offer would be applicable from May 27 to June 3 in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle.

BSNL said that the users can avail the offer by recharging the amount through web portal or through mobile app. However, BSNL said that the offer would not be provided to users who top-up through physical vouchers.

It has to be noted that BSNL in the past week launched several new plans, including the Rs 786 plan that offered full talktime and 30 GB of high speed data with a validity of 90 days. The operator also introduced an Rs 699 plan voucher with 500 MB daily data, 250 minutes of voice calling with the plan validity of 180 days. Further, the Rs 699 plan offered users a free caller tune facility for 60 days.

Additionally, BSNL also introduced an long-term plan with a 600 day validity priced at Rs 2399 that enabled users to make 250 minutes of voice calls per day. While the Rs 2399 plan does not offer free data benefit, the operator enabled free caller tune facility to users for 60 days.