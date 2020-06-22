Oppo A11k with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and 4230mAh Battery Launched at Rs 8,990

Oppo is extensively launching smartphones in India. Last month, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the Oppo A12 with decent specifications. Now the company has launched Oppo A11k in the Indian market. The Oppo A11k is introduced for the customers who are looking out for decent specifications and features without burning their pockets. Also, the Oppo A11k has similar features like the Oppo A12. One of the main features of the Oppo A11k is the 4230mAh battery. Currently, the smartphone has been launched in a single variant at Rs 8,999 in India.

Oppo A11k: Features and Specifications

As noted, the Oppo A11k packs similar features like Oppo A12. However, the smartphone has less RAM and storage as compared to the Oppo A12. The Oppo A11K features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 720x 1520-pixel resolution. Also, Oppo A11K has a waterdrop notch and 89% screen-to-body ratio. Under the veil, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. In case if the customers want extra storage, they can use a dedicated microSD card and expand the storage up to 256GB. the Oppo A11k runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 out of the box.

Talking about camera specifications, the Oppo A11k has dual camera setup towards the back. The primary camera is 13MP and secondary camera is 2MP. Towards the front, the device has a single 5MP camera for clicking selfies and video calling. To power the device, Oppo has equipped a 4230mAh battery. Sensor and connectivity options of Oppo A11k includes Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, audio jack and fingerprint sensor for safety purpose.

Oppo A11k: Pricing and Availability

Oppo has launched the Oppo A11k for budget customers. Currently, the device is available in a single variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage which is priced at Rs 8,990. Oppo A11k is available in two colour options which are Flowing Silver and Blue. The device is available on all the major offline stores across India. Not only this, but customers can also purchase the Oppo A11k from Amazon.