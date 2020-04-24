iQoo 3 Receives Price Cut in India, Base Variant Now Available at Rs 34,990

Highlights iQoo 3 12GB+256GB 5G variant has not received price cut

iQoo 3 smartphone will start from Rs 34,990 after the latest price cut

iQoo 3 will receive Android 11 update this year

The spin-off brand of Vivo, iQoo has announced a price cut to its one and only iQoo 3 smartphone. The iQoo 3, which is available in three different configurations, has received the price cut on all the models. The price of iQoo 3 base variant is slashed by Rs 2,000 and now the smartphone starts at Rs 34,990, which was earlier priced Rs 36,990. Gagan Arora, who is the Director of Marketing at iQoo India, tweeted that the company has absorbed GST rates and reduced the price of iQoo 3 in India. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 has decreased the spending capacity of buyers, iQoo has revised the price structure of iQoo 3 in India.

Revised Price Structure of iQoo 3

iQoo has slashed the prices of iQoo 3 smartphone to offer the best in class features with 5G capabilities without burning customers pocket. In order to make the most cost-effective 5G device in India, the iQoo 3 variants are available at a lower price. The 8GB+128GB 4G variant of iQoo 3 which is the base variant is available at Rs 34,990, whereas the 8GB+256GB 4G variant has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 and the smartphone is available at Rs 37,990. However, the high-end 5G variant of iQoo 3 that is the 12GB+256GB is priced at Rs 44,990 and no price cut has been announced by iQoo.

iQoo will receive Android 11 Updates for 3 years

The iQoo 3 has some high specifications which will intrigue the users. The company has stated that iQoo 3 will receive Android 11 updates along with security and OTA updates for 3 years. Also, the smartphone will be available at a reduced price on e-commerce platforms and the official website of iQoo. iQoo 3 was launched back in February with best specifications and it was the second smartphone with Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch in india. Some of the notable features of the smartphone are Snapdragon 865 Soc packed with HDR 10+ display. iQoo has also rocked a powerful 4440mAh battery with 55W fast charging adapter. Once the government of India lifts the restrictions, customers will be able to book iQoo 3 smartphones from the official website of iQoo, Flipkart and Amazon.