Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to Come With Larger AMOLED Display and Global NFC Support

Xiaomi’s Mi Fitness bands have been game-changers in the fitness industry. They are cheap and reliable products which can track your daily steps and activities. Earlier, NFC support was provided to Mi Band 3 and 4, but the feature was only added for people in China. For the global market, the bands shipped without NFC support. But that is about to change with the Mi Band 5. There is no certainty about whether the band will support Xiaomi’s Mi Pay System or whether Google Pay will take over. But one thing is for sure; the band will come with contactless payment facilities.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Features and Release Date

There is no official confirmation or announcement from Xiaomi about the release date of the Mi Band 5. But it is being assumed that the launch date is not far away. It is being rumoured that the hardware of the fitness band will get some significant upgrades. The display of the band is expected to be 1.2-inch AMOLED with touch-screen technology. The Mi Band 4 has a display size of 0.95-inch, so that is quite a big step up from Xiaomi in the display department. The new AMOLED display is also rumoured to be of more contrast than the Mi Band 4.

Expectations From Mi Band 5

After the launch of Xiaomi Mi Band 4, people want certain things different from the Mi Band 5. For starters, it would help if the band came with a more accurate heart rate sensor. The band’s heart rate readings struggled at the time of high-intensity workouts. So that is an area that can be improved upon. Another thing which Xiaomi should work upon is upgrading their app. The Mi Fit app, which is connected with the watch is one of the essential parts of the smart band experience. The app needs to feel easier than it does at the moment. Particularly the reading of health stats should be made easier. One of the critical things that have always been missing in the Mi Fitness Bands is the design. It is too simple. Xiaomi should work on improving it and making it a style statement.