ACT Fibernet Sets up Eight Wi-Fi Hotspots in Bengaluru

Highlights ACT Fibernet sets up 8 WiFi hotspots at a migrant camp Bengaluru enabling residents to browse unlimited data at 20 Mbps speed

ACT Fibernet had responded to a request from the city police to provide communication and entertainment facilities

Atria Foundation has served 26,40,339 meals to the at-risk families

ACT Fibernet has set up eight Wi-Fi hotspots and two TVs at a migrant labor camp in Bengaluru, the company said in a tweet on Friday. With several companies doing their bit to support the government in its fight against COVID-19 outspread, ACT Fibernet shared the examples of its work on Twitter. The labor camp is said to be behind Manyata Tech Park housing 1000 people with the Wi-Fi hotspot and TV serving the communication and entertainment needs of the people residing in the facility. Further, it was said that the Wi-Fi hotspot can enable people to browse unlimited internet at 20 Mbps speed.

Act Fibernet Provides Communication and Entertainment Facilities

ACT Fibernet is said to have responded to a request from the city police to provide the communication and entertainment facilities at the migrant camp.

“We, at ACT Fibernet, are pleased to partner with the Government of Karnataka for installing Wi-Fi hotspots in the migrant camps to assist the workers living here to stay connected with their families. Kudos to our heroes,” the company said in the tweet.

It has to be noted that the Atria Group, founders of ACT Fibernet, have continued to serve 150,000 meals to at-risk families through Atria Foundation. In a tweet on Thursday, Atria Foundation said that it has served 26,40,339 meals and that it is continuing its mission of serving the meals to those in need.

Act Fibernet Work From Home Initiative

ACT Fibernet in the first week of March announced that it would be offering unlimited data at 300 Mbps speed to its users as several companies across India asked their employees to work from home. While the offer was initially announced only for March, the company later extended it to April 30.

The company recently announced that it would be providing Yupp Master add-on pack to its users with the access to digital education platform said to be a special rate. Yupp Master is said to be “one of the most affordable Platforms for IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants” for students in India and the Middle East. While the IIT-JEE and NEET courses are available to 11th and 12th grade students, foundation courses on Yupp Master can be accessed by those currently in the 8th to 10th grades.