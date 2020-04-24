Facebook Might Start Showing Ads in WhatsApp After Unification of Messaging Platforms

Facebook will use phone numbers to match the account of users in WhatsApp and Facebook to show targeted Ads

By April 24th, 2020 AT 4:23 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • WhatsApp Status ads is the long-term opportunity for Facebook
    • Ads will be shown in WhatsApp after the unification of messaging platforms
    • The exact launch of WhatsApp Ads is still uncertain

    Facebook has nearly acquired all the major messaging platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned app WhatsApp is planning to serve ads to its users. Facebook earlier dropped the plans of showing ads in WhatsApp. However, as per the media reports, WhatsApp users might witness Ads in future. Facebook and Instagram Platforms already leverage the Ads section and shows users different types of Ads as per their interest and specifications. Facebook has already suspended push to bring Ads in order to avoid antagonising regulators.

    WhatsApp Ads Come after Unification of Facebook Owned Platforms

    Earlier, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the instant messaging giant is planning to combine all the messaging platforms, which includes Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. To Show Ads, Facebook will use phone numbers to match the account of users in both Facebook and WhatsApp. However, the process might take time, as all the platforms have a massive amount of active users. Also, the reports state that combining WhatsApp will take most of the time, and the official announcement might not happen in 2020. Since the spread of COVID-19 is also increased, it is expected that the process will be pushed more further and users might not see Ads in WhatsApp soon. The news is revealed by The Information first.

    Facebook Will Leverage WhatsApp Status for Ads

    WhatsApp status is one of the most appealing features which might be fruitful for the tech giant to deploys Ads. Since user engagement is the highest in WhatsApp status, Facebook might directly or indirectly use the opportunity to show Ads. Since Facebook is trying to leverage WhatsApp users who are on Facebook, the reported plan might bring hassle to the instant-messaging platform giant. One of the significant trouble which the company will face is the mass deletion of the Facebook account of WhatsApp users who might not like the merger of profile together with their Facebook and WhatsApp accounts. However, no formal structure has been finalised by Facebook and WhatsApp status Ads is a long-term opportunity for the company. The plan of showing Ads is sure, but the exact period might be far away.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Facebook Might Start Showing Ads in WhatsApp After Unification of Messaging Platforms

    Facebook has nearly acquired all the major messaging platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned app WhatsApp is planning to...

    module-4-img

    Realme 3 and Realme 6 Pro Receive Latest April Security Patch Update

    Realme has started rolling out updates for the Realme 3 and Realme 6 Pro. The latest update brings the April...

    module-4-img

    Entertainment Bundled Broadband Plans of BSNL, Airtel, Act, Hathway and Jio

    People across the world are switching from traditional cable and direct-to-home (DTH) setup to subscription based video and audio streaming,...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Tata Tele Business Services Work from Home Solutions to Aid Enterprises in Lockdown Period

    module-4-img

    India-Bound Realme Android TV Receives Google Certification

    module-4-img

    CCI to Overlook $5.7 Billion Acquisition Deal Between Facebook and Jio

    module-4-img

    Realme X50m 5G Unveiled: Offers Dual Selfie Cameras and 120Hz Display