Realme 3 and Realme 6 Pro Receive Latest April Security Patch Update

Realme has rolled out the latest security patch along with some improvements for the Realme 3 and Realme 6 Pro

By April 24th, 2020 AT 3:31 PM
    Highlights
    • Realme 3 to still stay on Android 9
    • Realme 6 Pro gets camera updates and fixes
    • Latest security patch rolled out for Realme 3 and Realme 6 Pro

    Realme has started rolling out updates for the Realme 3 and Realme 6 Pro. The latest update brings the April 2020 security patch with a fresh over-the-air (OTA) update. The news of the update was shared in the Realme Community forums. Also, the changelogs of the two devices were updated. For the Realme 3, the update brought the latest security patch along with a fix for some bugs. But the update for the Realme 6 brings latest April security patch, camera improvements along with a fix for bugs. The updates are being rolled out in a staged manner, which means some users will get the update earlier than others.

    Update For Realme 3: Check What’s New

    The changelog of the Realme 3 showed the version of the new update to be RMX1821EX_11.A.28. The update is aimed to improve system stability by fixing bugs. The device still stays on Android 9 with the ColorOS 6.0 on top. Users can check for the new update under software update section. Even though it is a staged rollout, users can conveniently go to the support page of Realme and download the update manually from there. The download size of the update is 2.04GB.

    Update for Realme 6 Pro: Check What’s New

    The changelog of the Realme 6 Pro showed the version of the new update to be RMX2061_11_A.15. The changelog mentioned that updating of status bars after unlocking the phone wouldn’t be slow anymore. There are some fixes for the Bluetooth headset delay in the package as well which users felt while playing PUBG Mobile and other games. Talking about the camera improvements, the new ultra-dark mode has been added to the camera settings of the device. The image clarity captured from the 64MP primary camera and the wide-angle camera has been optimised as well. Some other prompts inside the camera app have been fixed as well. Along with it, the latest security patch has been rolled out for the system.

