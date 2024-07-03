ACT Fibernet Launches Broadband Services in Pune, Check Plans

ACT Fibernet, a major internet service provider (ISP) in India, has announced its services for Pune. The company has announced new plans for the customers there. ACT is present in select cities in the country and only serves customers in cities where it finds good business potential. The high-speed and reliable fiber optic internet services are now launched and available in Kaspate Vasti, Kharadi, Pimple Nilakh, Sainath Nagar, Shankar Kalate Nagar, Vadgaon Sheri, and Viman Nagar. More areas of Pune are set to get services from ACT Fibernet in the near future.









Let's take a look at the plans that will be available.

ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans for Pune

Name Price Speed Data Netflix Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, 300+ TV Channels Router Speed Plans ACT Basis 549 100 Mbps Unlimited Data* N N Y ACT Welcome 699 200 Mbps Unlimited Data* N N Y ACT Pune Gold 999 500 Mbps Unlimited Data* N N Y ACT GIGA 1499 1000 Mbps Unlimited Data* N N Y Entertainment Plans ACT Basic Entertainment 648 100 Mbps Unlimited Data* N Y Y ACT Welcome Entertainment 798 200 Mbps Unlimited Data* N Y Y ACT Welcome Streaming 948 200 Mbps Unlimited Data* Y Y Y Pune Signature 1048 300 Mbps Unlimited Data* Y Y Y ACT Platinum Streaming 1248 500 Mbps Unlimited Data* Y Y Y ACT GIGA Streaming 1798 1000 Mbps Unlimited Data* Y Y Y

Note that unlimited data here has a FUP (fair usage poilcy) limit of 3.3TB. There are both regular broadband plans starting with 100 Mbps speed and plans that come with entertainment benefits. Take a look at all the plans in the table above.

In its entertainment plans, the most affordable option, ACT Basic Entertainment, is priced at Rs 648 and provides 100 Mbps speed along with free streaming for Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and over 300 TV channels. For Rs 798, customers can upgrade to ACT Welcome Entertainment, which doubles the speed to 200 Mbps and offers the same streaming services as the Basic plan.