ACT Fibernet Launches Broadband Services in Pune, Check Plans

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Note that unlimited data here has a FUP (fair usage poilcy) limit of 3.3TB. There are both regular broadband plans starting with 100 Mbps speed and plans that come with entertainment benefits. Take a look at all the plans in the table above.

Highlights

  • ACT Fibernet, a major internet service provider (ISP) in India, has announced its services for Pune.
  • The company has announced new plans for the customers there. ACT is present in select cities in the country and only serves customers in cities where it finds good business potential.
  • In its entertainment plans, the most affordable option, ACT Basic Entertainment, is priced at Rs 648.

Follow Us

act fibernet launches broadband services in pune

ACT Fibernet, a major internet service provider (ISP) in India, has announced its services for Pune. The company has announced new plans for the customers there. ACT is present in select cities in the country and only serves customers in cities where it finds good business potential. The high-speed and reliable fiber optic internet services are now launched and available in Kaspate Vasti, Kharadi, Pimple Nilakh, Sainath Nagar, Shankar Kalate Nagar, Vadgaon Sheri, and Viman Nagar. More areas of Pune are set to get services from ACT Fibernet in the near future.




Let's take a look at the plans that will be available.

Read More - JioFiber is Offering 390 Days Plan under Rs 5000

ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans for Pune

 

 NamePriceSpeedDataNetflixDisney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, 300+ TV ChannelsRouter
Speed PlansACT Basis549100 MbpsUnlimited Data*NNY
ACT Welcome699200 MbpsUnlimited Data*NNY
ACT Pune Gold999500 MbpsUnlimited Data*NNY
ACT GIGA14991000 MbpsUnlimited Data*NNY
Entertainment PlansACT Basic Entertainment648100 MbpsUnlimited Data*NYY
ACT Welcome Entertainment798200 MbpsUnlimited Data*NYY
ACT Welcome Streaming948200 MbpsUnlimited Data*YYY
Pune Signature1048300 MbpsUnlimited Data*YYY
ACT Platinum Streaming1248500 MbpsUnlimited Data*YYY
ACT GIGA Streaming17981000 MbpsUnlimited Data*YYY

Note that unlimited data here has a FUP (fair usage poilcy) limit of 3.3TB. There are both regular broadband plans starting with 100 Mbps speed and plans that come with entertainment benefits. Take a look at all the plans in the table above.

Read More - ACT Fibernet Deploys 4500+ Wi-Fi Hotspots in Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad

In its entertainment plans, the most affordable option, ACT Basic Entertainment, is priced at Rs 648 and provides 100 Mbps speed along with free streaming for Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and over 300 TV channels. For Rs 798, customers can upgrade to ACT Welcome Entertainment, which doubles the speed to 200 Mbps and offers the same streaming services as the Basic plan.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

here are a few scenarios which can take place 1.after 6 months or so when majority of the people who…

Airtel and Jio Tariffs Go Up Today, Take a Look…

TheAndroidFreak :

Nope, Vi network remains really good in night as well. Due to unlimited 5G, Vi don't even have 50 million…

Jio, Airtel and Vi Want Users to Recharge with Long-Term…

Faraz :

While pvt price hike.. BSNL announced 10k 4G sites Anyone using BSNL please share your experience.

Jio, Airtel and Vi Want Users to Recharge with Long-Term…

Shivraj Roy :

Man i ended up losing a lot of money on weird things like buying a vpn ,and uhh food??? Didn’t…

Jio, Airtel and Vi Want Users to Recharge with Long-Term…

Faraz :

Jio and Airtel have definitely locked customers for long time. It was stupid of me to not buy 1559 voucher…

Jio, Airtel and Vi Want Users to Recharge with Long-Term…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments