ACT Fibernet Deploys 4500+ Wi-Fi Hotspots in Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad

Over 1182TB of data has been downloaded and 152GB of data has been uploaded over ACT's Wi-Fi networks. In fact, existing ACT users can enjoy the speed of the internet they have purchased for their home/office broadband connection.

Highlights

  • ACT Fibernet, an internet service provider (ISP) in India, announced that it has deployed 4500+ Wi-Fi hotspots in Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.
  • The aim of this deployment is to remove digital divide in the country.
  • Over 2 million users have been served by ACT's Wi-Fi network so far.

ACT Fibernet, an internet service provider (ISP) in India, announced that it has deployed 4500+ Wi-Fi hotspots in Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The aim of this deployment is to remove digital divide in the country. Now users in these cities will be able to get seamless internet experience in public places such as bus stops, hospitals, public libraries, malls, parks and schools. Over 2 million users have been served by ACT's Wi-Fi network so far, the company said in a release.




Over 1182TB of data has been downloaded and 152GB of data has been uploaded over ACT's Wi-Fi networks. In fact, existing ACT users can enjoy the speed of the internet they have purchased for their home/office broadband connection. For example, if you have purchased a 100 Mbps plan from the company, whenever you connect to ACT's Wi-Fi network in a public place, you will get 100 Mbps speed there too.

Sarath Kumar, CTO, ACT Fibernet said, "Our public hotspots bridge that gap by providing people with high-speed internet in different locations. They ensure that communities have the resources they need to stay connected, informed, and empowered in today’s digital world."

The data is free for users. Customers will need to access ACT free Wi-Fi portal and enter their phone number to get the OTP. Users will be able to enjoy 45 minutes of free internet at 40 Mbps speed with a data limit of 1GB per session. This will make it easier for users to access critical information and services without any cost.

ACT is a regional internet service provider, and through its website, users can purchase connections in over 25 cities of the country. ACT has been running these Wi-Fi hotspots for quite some time now in several cities and the aim of the company is to remove the digital divide.

