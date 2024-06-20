Breezeline Extends Fiber Network to Salisbury, Massachusetts

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

First Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Provider in Salisbury Offers High-speed Connectivity Solutions.

Highlights

  • Speeds up to 1 Gbps, Whole-Home WiFi, and more.
  • Expansion part of 2021 initiative covering NH and WV.
  • Eighth-largest cable operator in the US.

Breezeline, an internet, TV, and phone service provider in the US, has extended its fiber network into Massachusetts and is offering fiber internet to residential and business customers in the town of Salisbury. Breezeline claims to be the first provider in the community to offer fiber internet via Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology, according to an official statement.

Fiber-to-the-Home Technology

"We are excited to offer fiber services and advanced connectivity solutions in Salisbury," said Breezeline, which has its US headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts. "As the exclusive provider of FTTH technology in this market, we are pleased to bring this community not only a choice in providers but also the benefits of advanced fiber technology for a great connected experience."

Breezeline said it will offer residential and business customers a full suite of services, including Fiber Internet with speeds up to 1 Gbps, Whole-Home WiFi, Breezeline TV, Business-Class Communications, and Breezeline Mobile.

Part of a Larger Fiber Expansion Initiative

The ISP noted that the activation of services in Salisbury is part of its fiber expansion initiative, which began in 2021 when the company extended its facilities to more than 85,000 homes and businesses in multiple communities in New Hampshire (Somersworth, Dover, Madbury, Durham, and Concord) and West Virginia (Morgantown, Granville, Westover, Star City, Brookhaven, and Cheat Lake).

Breezeline

Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications, is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with internet, TV, and voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

